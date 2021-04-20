"Apple Will Keep 15 to 30% Cut of Podcast Subscriptions"

Apple today announced a new podcasts subscription feature that's coming to the Podcasts app. Podcast subscriptions will let podcast publishers sell subscriptions to an individual show or a group of shows, with pricing starting at 49 cents per month.



Publishers will be able to set their own pricing, but according to Recode, Apple plans to take a cut. Apple will collect 30 percent of subscription revenue that creators generate in their first year on the platform, and after that, Apple will collect 15 percent. This is the same pricing setup that Apple uses for other subscription options.

Apple does not plan to require podcast creators to create content exclusively for Apple, but it is encouraging them to distinguish between content available from Apple Podcasts and content on other platforms, such as ad-free shows, shows with extra content, or early or exclusive access to new content. Those who want to participate will need to sign up for the Apple Podcasters Program, which is priced at $19.99 per year.

Podcast creators will be able to start offering subscriptions as of next month, with subscriptions available to listeners in more than 170 countries and regions. Up to six family members can share a subscription.

Apple has a number of partners on board ready to create premium podcast content, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and more.