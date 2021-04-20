Apple Will Keep 15 to 30% Cut of Podcast Subscriptions

by

Apple today announced a new podcasts subscription feature that's coming to the Podcasts app. Podcast subscriptions will let podcast publishers sell subscriptions to an individual show or a group of shows, with pricing starting at 49 cents per month.

Apple Podcasts iOS 14 5
Publishers will be able to set their own pricing, but according to Recode, Apple plans to take a cut. Apple will collect 30 percent of subscription revenue that creators generate in their first year on the platform, and after that, Apple will collect 15 percent. This is the same pricing setup that Apple uses for other subscription options.

Apple does not plan to require podcast creators to create content exclusively for Apple, but it is encouraging them to distinguish between content available from Apple Podcasts and content on other platforms, such as ad-free shows, shows with extra content, or early or exclusive access to new content. Those who want to participate will need to sign up for the Apple Podcasters Program, which is priced at $19.99 per year.

Podcast creators will be able to start offering subscriptions as of next month, with subscriptions available to listeners in more than 170 countries and regions. Up to six family members can share a subscription.

Apple has a number of partners on board ready to create premium podcast content, including Tenderfoot TV, Pushkin Industries, Radiotopia from PRX, and QCODE, NPR, the Los Angeles Times, The Athletic, Sony Music Entertainment, and more.

Tag: Podcast

Top Rated Comments

Michael Scrip Avatar
Michael Scrip
1 hour ago at 01:02 pm
"Apple Will Keep 15 to 30% Cut of Podcast Subscriptions"

Because of course they will...
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Wildkraut Avatar
Wildkraut
1 hour ago at 01:06 pm
Podcast going that route will die.
Podcasts paid by ads are fine, just like it currently is.

Apple platform is becoming less and less appealing with every device and os release.
They are trying to make almost everything to money, and set their feet into stuff by doing nothing.
Amazing blood suckers!
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jefhai Avatar
jefhai
1 hour ago at 01:04 pm
I will boycott or subvert any podcasts that require a subscription... if I want to give to them I’ll give to them directly
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sublunar Avatar
sublunar
1 hour ago at 01:01 pm
I think it competes with, say, Patreon, for some Podcast extras. Would make it interesting for people who wish to pay for high quality (perhaps ad free) podcast content.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sublunar Avatar
sublunar
1 hour ago at 01:06 pm

I will boycott or subvert any podcasts that require a subscription... if I want to give to them I’ll give to them directly
A lot of podcast producers who require a paid subscription seem to use Patreon from what I have heard, others will ask for other payment schemes who also take their cut.

Good luck to you if you can find a way to pay a podcaster for paid-for content - but along the way someone will be taking a cut to make that payment happen.

And people trust Apple with payment details and privacy. This is part of their Epic court argument - but that's something for another day.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
bobmans Avatar
bobmans
53 minutes ago at 01:22 pm

Then better choose a payment method that 100% goes to the creator, that way you support them even more.
Apple would get 15%-30% for doing nothing other than playing the gatekeeper again.
I don't think you realise how many more people would click a simple button inside the podcast app and subsribe to the podcast producer with one click all in the same app rather than do the effort to go to their patreon page and deal with a bunch of external stuff.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
