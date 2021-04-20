New M1 iMac Accessories Include Magic Keyboard With Touch ID and Colorful Magic Mouse/Magic Trackpad

Alongside the brand new M1 iMac, Apple today revealed a collection of accessories for the desktop computer. The biggest product is a new version of the Magic Keyboard that includes support for Touch ID, providing quick access to macOS and even allowing users to switch profiles with the touch of their finger.

This keyboard will come in seven different colors, matching the options on the ‌M1‌ ‌iMac‌. In the same spirit, Apple is updating the Magic Mouse and Magic Trackpad with colorful options as well. It should be noted that Apple mentioned that there will be a version of the new keyboard without ‌Touch ID‌, for anyone who wants to opt out of that feature.

