HomePod Mini Launching in Additional Countries in June

Apple today announced that the HomePod mini will be launching in additional countries in June, including Austria, New Zealand, and Ireland.



Pricing is set at €99 in Austria and Ireland, and $159 in New Zealand, with the usual space gray and white color options.

HomePod mini first launched in October 2020 in the United States, Australia, Canada, France, Germany, Hong Kong, India, Japan, Spain, and the UK, with availability expanded to China, Mexico, and Taiwan later in the year.

Last month, Apple announced that the full-size HomePod will be discontinued when supplies run out, with the company placing its focus on the HomePod mini. The smaller version of the HomePod received positive reviews upon its launch, with many people praising the speaker's impressive sound quality relative to its price tag and size. However, critics believe that Siri still lags behind other assistants like Alexa and Google Assistant.