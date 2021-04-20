Apple Announces Redesigned iMac With M1 Chip and Color Options

Apple has announced a new, redesigned 24-inch iMac, featuring an M1 chip, a 4.5K display, and a range of color options, as well as an improved cooling system, front-facing camera, speaker system, microphones, power connector, and peripherals.



The new ‌iMac‌ features a completely new design, and comes in a range of seven striking colors. The ‌iMac‌'s overall volume has been reduced by over 50 percent and is now just 11.5mm thin.



The ‌iMac‌ features a new 24-inch 4.5K display with slimmer bezels, in a design that is only slightly larger than the previous 21.5-inch model, and offers True Tone, P3 wide color, and an antireflective coating.

The 24-inch ‌iMac‌ is the first ‌iMac‌ to feature Apple's own custom silicon processor for the Mac, the ‌M1‌ chip, after years of using Intel chips. CPU performance is up to 85 percent faster than the previous 21.5-inch ‌iMac‌, and GPU performance is up to 2x faster than the fastest discrete graphics available in the previous model.



The ‌iMac‌ features a completely redesigned cooling system thanks to the efficiency of the ‌M1‌ chip.



The ‌iMac‌ offers two Thunderbolt ports, two USB-C ports, and a new rear power connector with an ethernet port.

The ‌iMac‌ now features a "studio quality" beamforming three-microphone array, as well as a more powerful six-speaker system that supports spatial audio with Dolby Atmos.



The new ‌iMac‌ comes alongside new peripherals, including new color-matched keyboards with Touch ID, a new Magic Mouse, and a new Magic Trackpad.

The 24-inch ‌iMac‌ with the ‌M1‌ chip starts at $1299 and comes in seven color options. Orders begin on April 30, with machines arriving in the second half of May.

