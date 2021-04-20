AppleCare+ for Apple TV Now Available for the First Time

Following the launch of an updated and more powerful Apple TV 4K with an A12 Bionic chip, Apple today introduced AppleCare+ for ‌Apple TV‌ for the first time, offering customers extended coverage for their ‌Apple TV‌.



For the first time, customers can now purchase extended coverage with ‌AppleCare‌+ for their ‌Apple TV‌. With extended coverage, customers receive three extra years of protection from the ‌AppleCare‌+ purchase date and two additional incidents of accidental damage. Previously, Apple only offered standard ‌AppleCare‌, which offers two years of coverage and no accidental damage.

For both the new generation ‌Apple TV‌ 4K and the older ‌Apple TV‌ HD, ‌AppleCare‌+ will cost an additional $29, or $4.83 per month for 6 months.