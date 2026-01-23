The MacRumors Show: Apple's Upcoming Siri Chatbot and AI Pin

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's plan to turn Siri into a chatbot with iOS 27, alongside plans for new hardware such as an AI pin.

Apple reportedly plans to turn Siri into a chatbot that will rival Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and OpenAI's ChatGPT later this year. Apple's chatbot will apparently be able to search the web, generate content like images, help with coding, summarize information, and analyze uploaded files.

It will be able to leverage personal data on a user's device to complete tasks, and it will result in a much improved search feature. Apple is also said to be designing a feature that will let the ‌Siri‌ chatbot view open windows and on-screen content, as well as adjust device features and settings.

‌Siri‌ will integrate directly into all Apple apps, including Photos, Mail, Messages, Music, and TV, and it will be able to access and analyze content in the apps to respond to queries and requests. There will be voice and typed interface options.

Apple plans to power the chatbot with a custom model based on Google Gemini. It may even run on Google's servers. The ‌Siri‌ chatbot will purportedly be the key new feature in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27.

In related news, Apple is said to be working on a small, wearable AI pin equipped with standard and wide-angle cameras to capture photos and videos, a speaker, microphones, and a physical control button. The pin is said to be similar in size to an AirTag, with a thin, flat, circular disc shape and an aluminum and glass design.

This week also saw rumors that Apple's smart home hub device will tout a robotic swiveling base, with a heavy emphasis on AI features. It is expected to finally be released in the spring, following a heavily delayed launch.

