A Siri Chatbot is Coming in iOS 27

Apple plans to turn Siri into a chatbot that will rival Anthropic's Claude, Google's Gemini, and OpenAI's ChatGPT, reports Bloomberg. Apple did not initially plan to introduce a chatbot, but their popularity forced Apple executives to reconsider.



Codenamed Campos, the ‌Siri‌ chatbot will be integrated into iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, replacing the current version of ‌Siri‌. It will have the same natural language conversation functionality as chatbots like ChatGPT, and it will be accessible by using the "‌Siri‌" wake word or by holding down the side button on an iPhone or iPad.

Apple is testing the ‌Siri‌ chatbot as a standalone app, but it won't be offered in app form. Instead, it will be built directly into Apple devices. Apple plans to power the chatbot with a custom model based on Google Gemini.

Apple's chatbot will be able to search the web, generate content like images, help with coding, summarize information, and analyze uploaded files. It will be able to use personal data on a person's device to complete tasks, and it will result in a much improved search feature. Apple is also designing a feature that will let the ‌Siri‌ chatbot view open windows and on-screen content, as well as adjust device features and settings.

‌Siri‌ will integrate into all Apple apps, including Photos, Mail, Messages, Music, and TV, and it will be able to access and analyze content in the apps to respond to queries and requests.

Apple is considering how much the ‌Siri‌ chatbot will remember. Claude and ChatGPT are able to glean information about users from past conversations for personalization purposes, but Apple may limit ‌Siri‌'s memory for privacy purposes.

The ‌Siri‌ chatbot will be an upgrade to the more personalized version of ‌Siri‌ that Apple plans to roll out in iOS 26.4. With iOS 26.4, Apple will make ‌Siri‌ more capable, implementing the Apple Intelligence features that it initially promised in iOS 18. The much more powerful chatbot version of ‌Siri‌ will follow later in the year, in iOS 27 and its sister updates.

Apple currently plans to unveil ‌Siri‌ chatbot at the Worldwide Developers Conference in June, after which testing of iOS 27 will begin.

The ‌Siri‌ chatbot will be the key new feature in iOS 27, iPadOS 27, and macOS 27, with Apple otherwise focusing on fixing bugs and improving performance.