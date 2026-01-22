Apple's Siri Chatbot May Run on Google Servers

by

Apple is considering a significant shift in how it operates Siri by potentially running its next-generation chatbot on Google's cloud infrastructure rather than entirely on its own Private Cloud Compute servers, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.

apple intelligence black
In yesterday's report detailing Apple's plans to turn ‌Siri‌ into a chatbot in iOS 27, Gurman said that the company is in discussions with Google about hosting the forthcoming ‌Siri‌ chatbot on Google-owned servers powered by Tensor Processing Units (TPUs), a class of custom chips designed specifically for large-scale artificial intelligence workloads. The arrangement would mark a major departure from Apple's emphasis on processing user requests either directly on-device or through its own tightly controlled Private Cloud Compute infrastructure.

In a potential policy shift for Apple, the two partners are discussing hosting the chatbot directly on Google servers running powerful chips known as TPUs, or tensor processing units. The more immediate Siri update, in contrast, will operate on Apple's own Private Cloud Compute servers, which rely on high-end Mac chips for processing.

The near-term ‌Siri‌ improvements in iOS 26.4 are still expected to run on Apple's own Private Cloud Compute servers, which the company unveiled in 2024 as a privacy-focused alternative to on-device processing. Private Cloud Compute relies on Apple-designed servers built around high-end Mac chips, and Apple has positioned the system as one where user data is processed temporarily and not retained, not even being accessible to Apple itself. Those claims have been central to Apple's public messaging around Apple Intelligence.

The more advanced ‌Siri‌ chatbot planned for the following major operating system update is expected to rely on a newer and more capable large language model developed by Google. This model is internally referred to as Apple Foundation Models version 11 and is comparable in capability to Google's latest Gemini models. Running such a model at scale may exceed the practical capacity of Apple's current Private Cloud Compute infrastructure, prompting the need to use Google's significantly larger, specialized cloud footprint and AI hardware.

The possibility of running ‌Siri‌ requests on Google servers does not necessarily mean Google would gain access to user data in a conventional sense. Apple already relies on third-party cloud providers, including Google, for parts of iCloud's infrastructure, while retaining control over encryption keys and data handling policies.

Tags: Bloomberg, Google, Mark Gurman, Siri Guide

Popular Stories

airpods pro 3 purple

New, Higher End AirPods Pro Coming This Year

Tuesday January 20, 2026 9:05 am PST by
Apple is planning to debut a high-end secondary version of AirPods Pro 3 this year, sitting in the lineup alongside the current model, reports suggest. Back in September 2025, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to the AirPods Pro 3 in 2026. This would be somewhat unusual since Apple normally waits around three years to make major...
Read Full Article106 comments
smaller dynamic island iphone 18 pro Filip Vabrous%CC%8Cek

iPhone 18 Pro Leak: Smaller Dynamic Island, No Top-Left Camera Cutout

Tuesday January 20, 2026 2:34 am PST by
Over the last few months, rumors around the iPhone 18 Pro's front-panel design have been conflicted, with some supply-chain leaks pointing to under-display Face ID, reports suggesting a top-left hole-punch camera, and debate over whether the familiar Dynamic Island will shrink, shift, or disappear entirely. Today, Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital shared new details that appear to clarify the ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iOS 27 Mock Quick

iOS 27 Will Add These 8 New Features to Your iPhone

Sunday January 18, 2026 3:51 pm PST by
iOS 27 is still many months away, but there are already plenty of rumors about new features that will be included in the software update. The first beta of iOS 27 will be released during WWDC 2026 in June, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense...
Read Full Article106 comments
14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard

MacBook Pro Buyers Now Facing Up to a Two-Month Wait Ahead of New Models

Sunday January 18, 2026 6:50 pm PST by
MacBook Pro availability is tightening on Apple's online store, with select configurations facing up to a two-month delivery timeframe in the United States. A few 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with an M4 Pro chip are not facing any shipping delay, but estimated delivery dates for many configurations with an M4 Max chip range from February 6 to February 24 or even later. At...
Read Full Article87 comments
Apple Logo Spotlight

Apple Expected to Unveil Five All-New Products This Year

Wednesday January 21, 2026 10:54 am PST by
In addition to updating many of its existing products, Apple is expected to unveil five all-new products this year, including a smart home hub, a Face ID doorbell, a MacBook with an A18 Pro chip, a foldable iPhone, and augmented reality glasses. Below, we have recapped rumored features for each product. Smart Home Hub Apple home hub (concept) Apple's long-rumored smart home hub should...
Read Full Article63 comments

Top Rated Comments

Ursadorable Avatar
Ursadorable
28 minutes ago at 09:17 am
That's a hard NO for me. Apple is going in the wrong direction on this one, if it's true.
Score: 15 Votes (Like | Disagree)
MacUserFella Avatar
MacUserFella
31 minutes ago at 09:15 am
Why would the company that cares about privacy run their chatbot on servers owned by the company that couldn’t care less for privacy
Score: 14 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tkermit Avatar
tkermit
30 minutes ago at 09:16 am
Yet another reason to disable Siri.
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
redapple23 Avatar
redapple23
21 minutes ago at 09:25 am
In all seriousness: Apple has lost its compass, if they are going through with this. Whatever happened to "on-device privacy"…

Attachment Image
Score: 9 Votes (Like | Disagree)
nt5672 Avatar
nt5672
28 minutes ago at 09:18 am
Yep, I was blasted in other threads because I indicated that I did not trust Apple to just be running Google's code for AI. And here it is. I am however surprised Gurman was allowed to say this.

Hopefully, the uproar will change Apple's mind.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
turbineseaplane Avatar
turbineseaplane
21 minutes ago at 09:25 am
What?

I thought the entire privacy angle was that none of this would be on Google servers!?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments