 Anker's New Prime Charging Station Returns to Low Price on Amazon - MacRumors
Skip to Content

Anker's New Prime Charging Station Returns to Low Price on Amazon

by

Anker's new Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station has been marked down to $104.99 on Amazon, down from $149.99. This is one of Anker's newest accessories, and Amazon's sale today is a match of the all-time low price. This deal, and many of the others shared below, is being matched at Anker.com, with additional savings applied for members.

anker spring saleNote: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with some of these vendors. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running.

The Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station features Qi2.2 support, which lets a compatible MagSafe ‌iPhone‌ charge at up to 25W. It's the same speed as Apple's ‌MagSafe‌ charger, and it is 10W faster than the standard Qi2 ‌MagSafe‌ chargers. You can also simultaneously charge an Apple Watch and AirPods with the device.

$45 OFF
Anker Prime 3-in-1 Wireless Charging Station for $104.99

There are plenty of other Anker discounts happening on Amazon this week, including Anker's popular 3-in-1 MagSafe-Compatible Charging Cube for $86.99, down from $129.99. Below you'll find a list of the best Anker discounts on Amazon this week, also including wall chargers, portable chargers, and more.

Although it's not on sale, Anker recently launched a new desktop charging accessory with the Anker Nano Desk Clamp Power Strip for $69.99. The new device attaches to your desk and has 10 total ports including six AC outlets, two USB-C ports, and two USB-A ports. It supports 70W USB-C fast charging and comes in white and black color options.

Wall Chargers

Wireless Chargers

Portable Chargers

If you're on the hunt for more discounts, be sure to visit our Apple Deals roundup where we recap the best Apple-related bargains of the past week.

Deals Newsletter

Interested in hearing more about the best deals you can find in 2026? Sign up for our Deals Newsletter and we'll keep you updated so you don't miss the biggest deals of the season!

Related Roundup: Apple Deals

Popular Stories

apple watch series 11 dark blue

Apple Watch Series 11 Hits $100 Off Nearly Every Aluminum Model on Amazon

Monday April 13, 2026 10:23 am PDT by
Amazon this week has all-time low prices on the Apple Watch Series 11, with $100 discounts across numerous models of the smartwatch. This sale includes nearly every aluminum model of the Series 11 on sale at a record low price. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. ...
Read Full Article12 comments
m4 ipad air blue 2

Apple's M4 iPad Air Available for Up to $100 Off on Amazon

Tuesday April 14, 2026 6:41 am PDT by
Amazon this week has multiple discounts on the brand new M4 iPad Air, providing up to $100 off these brand new models. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Amazon. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which helps us keep the site running. Specifically, Amazon has up to $83 off the 11-inch M4 iPad Air and up to $100 off the 13-inch M4 iPad Air....
Read Full Article4 comments
studio display xdr red

Apple's 2026 Studio Display XDR Drops to New Record Low Prices on Expercom

Tuesday April 14, 2026 7:22 am PDT by
Expercom has introduced new record low prices across the entire 2026 Studio Display XDR lineup this week, with up to $200 off these monitors. Expercom is a reliable Apple partner that sells both brand new and pre-owned Apple products at discounted prices. Note: MacRumors is an affiliate partner with Expercom. When you click a link and make a purchase, we may receive a small payment, which...
Read Full Article17 comments