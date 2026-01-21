Apple Developing AirTag-Sized AI Pin With Dual Cameras

Apple is working on a small, wearable AI pin equipped with multiple cameras, a speaker, and microphones, reports The Information. If it actually launches, the AI pin will likely run the new Siri chatbot that Apple plans to unveil in iOS 27.



The pin is said to be similar in size to an AirTag, with a thin, flat, circular disc shape. It has an aluminum and glass shell, and two cameras at the front. There is a standard lens and a wide-angle lens that are meant to capture photos and videos, while three microphones are designed to pick up sound around the wearer. An included speaker allows the pin to play audio, and there is a physical control button along one edge. The device is able to wirelessly charge like an Apple Watch.

Apple wants the final version of the pin to be about the same size as an ‌AirTag‌, but it will be slightly thicker. Currently, there is no built-in attachment method, but that could change later in development.

The Information says it is not clear if Apple plans to sell the pin on its own or bundle it with future smart glasses or other devices, but the physical button and built-in cameras, speakers, and microphones suggest that it can operate independently.

AI pins and wearables have not fared well so far, but multiple companies are developing AI wearables. OpenAI is teaming up with Jony Ive for some kind of small AI device that may or may not be wearable, and it has multiple other AI products in the works. Meta has AI glasses, and Amazon has the Bee bracelet. Dozens of other small companies have created small, AI-integrated wearables and devices, which means Apple needs to keep pace.

Apple's AI pin could be released as soon as 2027, but The Information cautions that development is in the early stages and could be canceled.