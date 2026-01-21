Apple's Upcoming Home Hub Could Include 'Robotic Swiveling Base'

by

The home hub device that Apple plans to release as soon as this spring has a "robotic swiveling base," according to The Information's Wayne Ma. Ma mentioned the new detail in a piece outlining Apple's work on an AI pin.

Home Hub Command Center with Dome Base Feature

Apple is also working on a home product featuring a small display, speakers and a robotic swiveling base, designed with a heavy emphasis on AI features. That device could be released as soon as this spring, according to two of the people.

We've heard a lot of rumors about the home hub because it was supposed to launch in 2025, but to date, no rumors have suggested that it will have a swiveling robotic base. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman previously said that Apple is developing two versions of the hub, one that's meant to be mounted on the wall and another that has a HomePod mini-like speaker base that can be placed on a desktop or countertop.

No prior descriptions of the home hub base have suggested that it will have any kind of swivel function or that it will be robotic. In fact, the wording sounds similar to how Gurman has described Apple's tabletop robot, which will be a 2027 follow up to the home hub.

Gurman said the tabletop robot will have an iPad-like display mounted on a thin robotic arm that allows the display to tilt up and down and rotate 360 degrees. The device will be able to reposition itself to face whoever is speaking, and it is said to have a "visual personality."

Ma did not go into detail on the purpose of the robotic swiveling base, or how it will work, but presumably it would be able to move to face people. The home hub is supposed to have an array of sensors that let it determine when someone is in the room.

We are expecting the home hub to launch in the coming months, right around the time that Apple debuts iOS 26.4 with the upgraded version of Siri.

Tags: Apple Command Center Guide, Apple Robot

Popular Stories

airpods pro 3 purple

New, Higher End AirPods Pro Coming This Year

Tuesday January 20, 2026 9:05 am PST by
Apple is planning to debut a high-end secondary version of AirPods Pro 3 this year, sitting in the lineup alongside the current model, reports suggest. Back in September 2025, supply chain analyst Ming-Chi Kuo reported that Apple is planning to introduce a successor to the AirPods Pro 3 in 2026. This would be somewhat unusual since Apple normally waits around three years to make major...
Read Full Article104 comments
smaller dynamic island iphone 18 pro Filip Vabrous%CC%8Cek

iPhone 18 Pro Leak: Smaller Dynamic Island, No Top-Left Camera Cutout

Tuesday January 20, 2026 2:34 am PST by
Over the last few months, rumors around the iPhone 18 Pro's front-panel design have been conflicted, with some supply-chain leaks pointing to under-display Face ID, reports suggesting a top-left hole-punch camera, and debate over whether the familiar Dynamic Island will shrink, shift, or disappear entirely. Today, Weibo-based leaker Instant Digital shared new details that appear to clarify the ...
Read Full Article57 comments
iOS 27 Mock Quick

iOS 27 Will Add These 8 New Features to Your iPhone

Sunday January 18, 2026 3:51 pm PST by
iOS 27 is still many months away, but there are already plenty of rumors about new features that will be included in the software update. The first beta of iOS 27 will be released during WWDC 2026 in June, and the update should be released to all users with a compatible iPhone in September. Bloomberg's Mark Gurman said that iOS 27 will be similar to Mac OS X Snow Leopard, in the sense...
Read Full Article105 comments
14 inch MacBook Pro Keyboard

MacBook Pro Buyers Now Facing Up to a Two-Month Wait Ahead of New Models

Sunday January 18, 2026 6:50 pm PST by
MacBook Pro availability is tightening on Apple's online store, with select configurations facing up to a two-month delivery timeframe in the United States. A few 14-inch and 16-inch MacBook Pro configurations with an M4 Pro chip are not facing any shipping delay, but estimated delivery dates for many configurations with an M4 Max chip range from February 6 to February 24 or even later. At...
Read Full Article86 comments
Liquid Glass App Store Feature

App Store and Apple TV Experiencing Outage

Tuesday January 20, 2026 4:36 pm PST by
Apple's App Store, iTunes Store, and Apple TV service are experiencing an outage at the current time, according to Apple's System Status page. Apple says that some users may be experiencing issues with the App Store and iTunes Store. Apple also says some users may be seeing intermittent issues with Apple TV. The Apple TV Channels feature is down too, and users may be unable to access some...
Read Full Article42 comments

Top Rated Comments

millerlite Avatar
millerlite
44 minutes ago at 04:17 pm
So tired of AI. This sounds fine, but I could do without the AI bloat. It’s so unnecessary
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Astuces iOS Avatar
Astuces iOS
42 minutes ago at 04:18 pm
iMac G4 I see... no one will buy tho
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jdavid_rp Avatar
jdavid_rp
40 minutes ago at 04:21 pm
I still think this should be just a base accessory for iPads, so you can get the “display” you want and let the base do the “AI things”. It could still work as a HomePod without screen and then just request an iPad when needing to show things.

Also it would lower the price and make it more interesting for people that already owns an iPad. But surely apple sales team knows better.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Mac Fly (film) Avatar
Mac Fly (film)
27 minutes ago at 04:34 pm

I still think this should be just a base accessory for iPads, so you can get the “display” you want and let the base do the “AI things”. It could still work as a HomePod without screen and then just request an iPad when needing to show things.

Also it would lower the price and make it more interesting for people that already owns an iPad. But surely apple sales team knows better.
This misses the point of the appliance nature of the device, and that no one in the house will walk off with your screen. Shouts up the stairs: “come down for your dinner and bring down my screen”
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
xizdun Avatar
xizdun
15 minutes ago at 04:46 pm
Source ('https://dribbble.com/shots/6494051-Pixar-Lamp')

Attachment Image
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments