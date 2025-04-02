Apple Reportedly Hasn't Given Up on Haptic Buttons for a Future iPhone
Apple is still exploring solid-state buttons with haptic feedback for a future iPhone, according to a new report from a known Weibo leaker.
In a new post, the leaker known as "Instant Digital" said that Apple's work on solid-state buttons for the iPhone is ongoing. They said that production cost is not the project's main issue, but rather "mistouches," since a correct response is apparently not "perfectly guaranteed."
Apple is said to currently be adjusting the "tactile design" of its solid-state buttons and working on their long-term reliability, especially for mass production. Apple's current button design is integrated directly into the frame, with no rebound when clicked, but the company is apparently seeking to more closely replicate the experience of a traditional mechanical button.
The advantages of the design are simplicity and reducing mechanical wear, while enabling users to differentiate between a light press and a firm press to trigger different functions. The project is purportedly now "on hold," with the company determining that the current market is more interested in display and battery technology advancements.
It was widely reported that Apple was intending to bring solid-state buttons to the iPhone 15 Pro in 2023 as part of "Project Bongo," but it canceled the plan at a late stage. They were then rumored to come to the iPhone 16 Pro, before being shelved indefinitely. The feature is not expected to arrive in the iPhone 17 lineup, but the latest report suggests that they're likely to appear someday in the future.
