iOS 19.4 Rumored to Revamp Health App With New Coaching Feature
Apple plans to introduce a revamped Health app on the iPhone as early as iOS 19.4 next year, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his Power On newsletter today, Gurman said Apple plans to offer a new AI-powered health coaching feature that offers personalized health recommendations.
The information provided by the coaching feature would be accompanied by videos from health experts that inform users about various health conditions and ways to make lifestyle improvements. For example, Gurman said if the Apple Watch tracks poor heart-rate trends, a video could explain the risks of heart disease.
It is possible that the feature could eventually be part of an Apple Health+ service.
Food tracking will be another big part of the revamped Health app, which could compete with the MyFitnessPal app, according to Gurman.
Apple is also aiming for the AI-powered coaching feature to provide users with fitness-related tips, such as how to improve their technique during workouts. This feature could eventually be built into the Apple Fitness+ service.
Apple is expected to release iOS 19 to the general public in September this year, and iOS 19.4 should follow in March or April next year.
