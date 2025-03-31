Apple News+ Subscribers Can Now Access Apple News Food

With the launch of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4, Apple rolled out a new Apple News+ Food feature that is available for all ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers.



‌Apple News‌+ Food offers tens of thousands of recipes, that users can browse through. There are built-in filter and search tools for finding specific recipes, and new content is added daily. Favorite recipes can be saved for access later, and Apple has designed a special format for recipes.

Recipes are displayed with a list of ingredients that can be checked off while cooking, and users can tap any ingredient to see the amount needed for the current step. Timers can be set by tapping on a highlighted duration in the recipe, and there is a "cook" mode that provides step-by-step cooking instructions in a full-screen view.

Along with an extensive recipe catalog, ‌Apple News‌+ Food includes stories about local restaurants, information on kitchen essentials, tips on healthy eating, and more. Content is sourced from major food publishers like Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

While ‌Apple News‌+ Food is a feature that is designed for ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers, Apple does make select stories and recipes available for non-subscribers as well.

‌Apple News‌+ is priced at $12.99 per month, and it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan for $37.95 per month. Along with the new ‌Apple News‌+ Food feature, ‌Apple News‌+ includes access to over 400 magazines, and news from newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times.