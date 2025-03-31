Apple News+ Subscribers Can Now Access Apple News Food

by

With the launch of iOS 18.4, iPadOS 18.4, and macOS Sequoia 15.4, Apple rolled out a new Apple News+ Food feature that is available for all ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers.

Apple News Food
‌Apple News‌+ Food offers tens of thousands of recipes, that users can browse through. There are built-in filter and search tools for finding specific recipes, and new content is added daily. Favorite recipes can be saved for access later, and Apple has designed a special format for recipes.

Recipes are displayed with a list of ingredients that can be checked off while cooking, and users can tap any ingredient to see the amount needed for the current step. Timers can be set by tapping on a highlighted duration in the recipe, and there is a "cook" mode that provides step-by-step cooking instructions in a full-screen view.

Along with an extensive recipe catalog, ‌Apple News‌+ Food includes stories about local restaurants, information on kitchen essentials, tips on healthy eating, and more. Content is sourced from major food publishers like Allrecipes, Bon Appétit, Food & Wine, Good Food, and Serious Eats.

While ‌Apple News‌+ Food is a feature that is designed for ‌Apple News‌+ subscribers, Apple does make select stories and recipes available for non-subscribers as well.

‌Apple News‌+ is priced at $12.99 per month, and it is also included in the Apple One Premier plan for $37.95 per month. Along with the new ‌Apple News‌+ Food feature, ‌Apple News‌+ includes access to over 400 magazines, and news from newspapers like The Wall Street Journal and the Los Angeles Times.

Top Rated Comments

CalMin Avatar
CalMin
34 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
Pretty nice added benefit if you already sub to AN+
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
goodcow Avatar
goodcow
33 minutes ago at 02:12 pm
All dozen Apple News+ subscribers will be pleased by this.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
CoMoMacUser Avatar
CoMoMacUser
31 minutes ago at 02:14 pm
Apple Intelligence could take this to another level by giving you the ability to enter some ingredients and then getting recipes that use them. That would be helpful for times when you open the pantry or fridge and think: "I have ____, ____ and ____. Wonder what I could make with that."
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
antiprotest Avatar
antiprotest
29 minutes ago at 02:17 pm
I'd rather have a Food button at the bottom of the News app rather than a Sports button. I don't use the app for sports, but Apple forces everybody to have it when there are so many other general topics. ?‍♂️
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Naraxus Avatar
Naraxus
26 minutes ago at 02:19 pm
This looks to be a really nice feature. I can see chef collabs in future updates. Well worth the money imo.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
tennisproha Avatar
tennisproha
13 minutes ago at 02:33 pm
This is great if the recipes are actually good or exclusive. They should partner with NYT or something .
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments