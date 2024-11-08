The MacRumors Show: visionOS 2.2 and Where Vision Pro Goes Next

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss visionOS 2.2 and Apple's potential move into iPhone-connected glasses.

visionOS 2.2 brings Wide and Ultrawide modes to the Vision Pro's Mac Virtual Display feature. Mac Virtual Display allows Apple's Vision Pro headset to be used as an external display for a Mac. The feature has been available since visionOS was first released earlier this year, but the wider options are new in the latest beta. Apple has previously said the ultrawide version of Mac Virtual Display is equivalent to having two physical 4K displays sitting side by side on a desk.

We discuss the experience of using the new Mac Virtual Display modes and whether it makes the Vision Pro more useful. visionOS 2.2 will likely be released to the public in December alongside iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, and other updates.

We also talk through where Apple's Vision product line is headed next. There are now a multitude of rumors from reliable sources about a new, M5-powered Vision Pro headset with Apple Intelligence that is apparently set to launch next year.

Apple is also said to be "seriously considering" a new Vision device that offloads computing to a paired iPhone and serves as an accessory for watching movies, similar to Xreal.

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion with Jon Prosser about talk all of Apple's latest Mac announcements.

