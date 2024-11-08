The MacRumors Show: visionOS 2.2 and Where Vision Pro Goes Next

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss visionOS 2.2 and Apple's potential move into iPhone-connected glasses.

visionOS 2.2 brings Wide and Ultrawide modes to the Vision Pro's Mac Virtual Display feature. Mac Virtual Display allows Apple's Vision Pro headset to be used as an external display for a Mac. The feature has been available since visionOS was first released earlier this year, but the wider options are new in the latest beta. Apple has previously said the ultrawide version of Mac Virtual Display is equivalent to having two physical 4K displays sitting side by side on a desk.



We discuss the experience of using the new Mac Virtual Display modes and whether it makes the Vision Pro more useful. visionOS 2.2 will likely be released to the public in December alongside iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, and other updates.

We also talk through where Apple's Vision product line is headed next. There are now a multitude of rumors from reliable sources about a new, M5-powered Vision Pro headset with Apple Intelligence that is apparently set to launch next year.

Apple is also said to be "seriously considering" a new Vision device that offloads computing to a paired iPhone and serves as an accessory for watching movies, similar to Xreal.

The MacRumors Show also has its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips:

You can also listen to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Luke Miani, Matthew Cassinelli, Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow, so be sure to give us a follow to keep up with the podcast. You can also head over to The MacRumors Show forum thread to engage with us directly. Remember to rate and review the podcast, and let us know what subjects and guests you would like to see in the future.