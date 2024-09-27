Kuo: 2025 Apple Vision Pro to Get M5 Chip and Apple Intelligence

Apple is developing a new version of its Vision Pro headset that is set to enter mass production in the second half of 2025, according to Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo.



Kuo claims the most significant change in the new model will be the inclusion of Apple's M5 chip, a substantial upgrade from the M2 chip found in the current Vision Pro. The processor boost is expected to significantly improve device's computing power, with a particular emphasis on integrated Apple Intelligence features.

Despite the upgraded internals, Kuo reports that other hardware specifications and the overall design of the Vision Pro will remain largely unchanged. This approach could help Apple manage production costs, although the price point is expected to stay close to the current $3,499 starting price of the first-generation model.

Kuo emphasized that if this new version creates compelling use cases, it could push Apple's spatial computing platform closer to mainstream adoption. He also speculates on the potential integration of advanced AI models, such as text-to-video capabilities similar to OpenAI's Sora, which could dramatically enhance the Vision Pro experience.

Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that Apple plans to introduce Apple Intelligence features to the Vision Pro headset in the future. While the device is capable of running on-device AI functions such as writing tools, notification summaries, and an upgraded Siri, these features are not expected to arrive in 2024. Instead, Apple may be reserving the Apple Intelligence integration for visionOS 3, potentially launching in 2025.