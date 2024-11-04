visionOS 2.2 Beta Adds Wide and Ultrawide Modes to Mac Virtual Display

Apple today seeded the first beta of visionOS 2.2 to developers, and it adds the promised "Wide" and "Ultrawide" modes to the Mac Virtual Display feature.



Mac Virtual Display allows Apple's Vision Pro headset to be used as an external display for a Mac. The feature has been available since visionOS was first released earlier this year, but the wider options are new in the latest beta.

Apple has previously said the ultra-wide version of Mac Virtual Display is equivalent to having two physical 4K displays sitting side by side on a desk.

Mac Virtual Display is now available in three sizes: Normal, Wide, and Ultrawide.

visionOS 2.2 will likely be released to the public in December alongside iOS 18.2, iPadOS 18.2, macOS Sequoia 15.2, watchOS 11.2, tvOS 18.2, and other updates.

Apple has yet to offer public betas of visionOS.