Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2024 in Nine Minutes
Apple crammed an overwhelming number of new features into its WWDC 2024 keynote event, introducing Apple Intelligence, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. It was hard to keep up with everything that Apple highlighted, so we did a video of all of the new additions you won't want to miss.
We've also got a full recap of all of today's WWDC keynote coverage for a more in-depth look at each announcement.
Apple Intelligence
- 'Apple Intelligence' Personal AI Unveiled for iPhone, iPad, and Mac
- Apple Unveils 'Image Playground' On-Device AI Image Generator
- Siri Can Access ChatGPT Directly With iOS 18
- Apple Intelligence Features Coming to iOS 18 Beta Testers This Summer
- iOS 18 Apple Intelligence Feature Will Have Waitlist During Initial 'Limited Preview'
iOS 18 and iPadOS 18
- Apple Announces iOS 18 With New Customization Features, Redesigned Photos App, and More
- Apple Unveils iPadOS 18 With New Calculator App, Tab Bar, and More
- iOS 18 Home Screen: Place Apps Anywhere and Dark Mode for Icons
- iOS 18: New Control Center Features Multiple Customizable Screens
- Apple Reveals New Head Gestures Coming to AirPods Pro Later This Year
- Apple Unveils Calculator App for iPad With Math Notes, Apple Pencil Support
- iMessage on iOS 18 Features Bold, Underline, Italics, and Text Effects
- iOS 18's New 'Genmoji' Feature Lets You Create Your Own Emoji
- Apple Releases New AirPods Pro 2 Beta Firmware With Support for iOS 18 Features
- Apple Introduces Standalone 'Passwords' App
- RCS Coming to Messages in iOS 18 for Improved Texts With Android Users
- You Can Send Texts via Satellite in iOS 18
- iOS 18 Lets You Swap Out Lock Screen Camera and Flashlight Buttons
- iOS 18 Introduces More Charging Limit Options on iPhone 15 Models: 85%, 90%, and 95%
- iOS 18 Brings New Insights, Widgets, and Health Integration to Apple's Journal App
- iOS 18 Can Record and Transcribe Your Phone Calls
- iOS 18 Lets You Lock and Hide Your Apps for Added Privacy
- HomeKit in iOS 18 Includes Guest Access, Hands-Free Unlock, Electricity Usage Integration and More
macOS Sequoia
- Apple Unveils macOS 15 Sequoia With iPhone Mirroring, Passwords App, More
- macOS Sequoia and iPadOS 18 Drop Support for These Macs and iPads
- iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia Add 'Rotate Wi-Fi Address' Option to Cut Down on Tracking
- iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia Let Websites and Apps Automatically Update Existing Logins to Passkeys
watchOS 11
- Apple Previews watchOS 11 With New Health and Workout Features
- watchOS 11 Drops Support for These Apple Watch Models
tvOS 18
- tvOS 18 Adds 'InSight' to Identify Actors and Songs in Apple TV+ Shows, Plus 'Enhanced Dialogue' Feature and More
- tvOS 18 Compatible With Apple TV HD Released Nearly Nine Years Ago
visionOS 2
- Apple Announces visionOS 2 With Ultra-Wide Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode on Trains, and More
- Apple Launching Vision Pro in These 8 Countries by Mid-July
Other Announcements
- WWDC 2024 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 18, Apple's AI Push, and More
- iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and More Available in Public Beta in July
- Apple Recaps 18 Key Announcements From WWDC 2024 Keynote in Short Video
- Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2
- Elon Musk Threatens to Ban Apple Devices Over ChatGPT Integration
- Apple and Canon Announce Mirrorless Camera Lens Designed for Spatial Video Capture
- Apple Provides Updated Look at Next-Generation CarPlay at WWDC 2024
iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and Apple's other updates are available to developers right now, with Apple planning to introduce a public beta in July. For more on what's new, stay tuned to MacRumors for additional coverage throughout the week as WWDC continues.