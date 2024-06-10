Everything Apple Announced at WWDC 2024 in Nine Minutes

Apple crammed an overwhelming number of new features into its WWDC 2024 keynote event, introducing Apple Intelligence, iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, visionOS 2, watchOS 11, and tvOS 18. It was hard to keep up with everything that Apple highlighted, so we did a video of all of the new additions you won't want to miss.

Apple Intelligence

iOS 18 and iPadOS 18

macOS Sequoia

watchOS 11

tvOS 18

visionOS 2

Other Announcements

We've also got a full recap of all of today's WWDC keynote coverage for a more in-depth look at each announcement.

‌iOS 18‌, ‌macOS Sequoia‌, and Apple's other updates are available to developers right now, with Apple planning to introduce a public beta in July. For more on what's new, stay tuned to MacRumors for additional coverage throughout the week as WWDC continues.