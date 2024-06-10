Apple Announces visionOS 2 With Improvements to Mac Virtual Display, Travel Mode, and More

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....