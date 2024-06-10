iOS 18, macOS Sequoia, and More Available in Public Beta in July

Apple today announced that public betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, watchOS 11, tvOS 18, and HomePod software version 18 will be available in July.



Apple did not provide a specific release date for the public betas, nor did it say that visionOS 2 will be available as a public beta.

Apple Developer Program members can test all of the new updates starting today, including visionOS 2.