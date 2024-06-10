Apple Releases First Betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2
Following today's WWDC keynote event that saw the unveiling of new software, Apple has provided the first betas of iOS 18, iPadOS 18, macOS Sequoia, tvOS 18, watchOS 11, and visionOS 2 to developers for testing purposes. Developers have access to the software so they can begin incorporating all of the new features into their apps.
Registered developers are able to opt into the betas by opening up the Settings app on their device, going to the Software Update Section, tapping on the "Beta Updates" option, and toggling on the Developer Beta. Note that an Apple ID associated with a developer account is required to download and install the beta, but Apple allows even free developer accounts to install beta software.
It is a bad idea to install early betas on a main device, and we recommend having a secondary device if you want to try out the software. There are often significant bugs in early versions of iOS and macOS, so if you do install on a main device, make sure to create a backup beforehand.
Over the course of the next several months, Apple will refine the features available in all of its new software, and we will go through several betas before the updates see a public release around September.
While the betas are limited to developers right now, Apple typically provides a public beta in July, which is usually much more stable than the early developer betas.
