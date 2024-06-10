Apple Recaps 18 Key Announcements From WWDC 2024 Keynote in Short Video

Apple promised that the WWDC 2024 keynote would be action-packed, and it absolutely was. With new updates like iOS 18 and macOS Sequoia, along with a whole new Apple Intelligence suite of AI features, there were a ton of announcements.

To help out, Apple has shared the nearly three-minute video above highlighting 18 key things that it unveiled during the keynote.

