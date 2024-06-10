Apple Provides Updated Look at Next-Generation CarPlay at WWDC 2024

Apple today shared a few WWDC 2024 coding sessions related to its upcoming next-generation CarPlay system ahead of its launch later this year.



The sessions include lots of updated next-generation CarPlay images, with one revealing new Vehicle, Media, and Climate apps in action for the first time. MacRumors previously discovered evidence of these apps in the iOS 17.4 beta.

Next-generation CarPlay will be highly customizable, allowing automakers to tailor the design of the system to uniquely match their vehicles. Apple revealed a variety of different design options and layouts that will be possible, as shown below.



Other images provide a closer look at the Vehicle and Climate apps, which will house vehicle settings and climate controls, respectively.



Next-generation CarPlay will allow automakers to show custom alerts related to an electric vehicle's charging status, an available software update for the vehicle, and more. In addition, it will feature rear-camera integration, as shown below.



Apple's website continues to say that the first vehicles with next-generation CarPlay will arrive in 2024, but it has yet to provide a more specific timeframe, and it did not provide any timing-related updates in the WWDC coding sessions. Aston Martin and Porsche previewed next-generation CarPlay vehicle designs late last year.

For more details about next-generation CarPlay, read our previous coverage.