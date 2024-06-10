WWDC 2024 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 18, Apple's AI Push, and More

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day.



We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements with a focus on Apple's efforts to infuse AI throughout its operating systems and apps. We'll be seeing Apple take the wraps off iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and more, although we're not expecting to see any hardware introduced today.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV and Developer apps across its platforms.

