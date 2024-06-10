WWDC 2024 Apple Event Live Keynote Coverage: iOS 18, Apple's AI Push, and More

by

Apple's Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) starts today with the traditional keynote kicking things off at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time. MacRumors is on hand for the event and we'll be sharing details and our thoughts throughout the day.

WWDC24 Live Coverage Article
We're expecting to see a number of software-related announcements with a focus on Apple's efforts to infuse AI throughout its operating systems and apps. We'll be seeing Apple take the wraps off iOS 18, macOS 15, watchOS 11, visionOS 2, and more, although we're not expecting to see any hardware introduced today.

Apple is providing a live video stream on its website, on YouTube, and in the company's TV and Developer apps across its platforms. We will also be updating this article with live blog coverage and issuing Twitter updates through our @MacRumorsLive account as the keynote unfolds. Highlights from the event and separate news stories regarding today's announcements will go out through our @MacRumors account.

Sign up for our newsletter to keep up with Apple news and rumors.

Live Updates - No need to refresh loading

Loading live updates...



Related Roundup: WWDC 2024
Related Forum: Apple, Inc and Tech Industry

Popular Stories

Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID Single Camera Hole

10 Reasons to Wait for Next Year's iPhone 17

Thursday June 6, 2024 4:47 am PDT by
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 18 WWDC 24 Feature 2

iOS 18 Beta Available Next Week With These 25 New Features Expected

Tuesday June 4, 2024 9:57 am PDT by
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Read Full Article126 comments
iOS 18 Siri Integrated Feature

New: 'Apple Intelligence' AI Service for iOS 18 Will Have These Features

Friday June 7, 2024 4:13 am PDT by
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
Read Full Article147 comments
Beyond iPhone 13 Better Blue Face ID

iOS 18 Will Let You Lock Apps Behind Face ID, Sources Say

Saturday June 8, 2024 8:36 pm PDT by
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...
Read Full Article84 comments

Top Rated Comments

soapropos Avatar
soapropos
14 minutes ago at 10:16 am
wow ios is now android from 15 years ago
Score: 13 Votes (Like | Disagree)
iMac The Knife Avatar
iMac The Knife
3 minutes ago at 10:27 am
That lady has mad toe thumbs! ?
Score: 12 Votes (Like | Disagree)
freedomlinux Avatar
freedomlinux
14 minutes ago at 10:17 am
Holy s***. Rearranging your homescreen icons is a WWDC Keynote item.

Releasing Android features from 10+ years ago. That's iPhone
Score: 10 Votes (Like | Disagree)
sdwaltz Avatar
sdwaltz
15 minutes ago at 10:16 am
These pre-taped keynotes are becoming completely unwatchable, lol. So much cheese. So much cringe.
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Orange Bat Avatar
Orange Bat
3 minutes ago at 10:27 am
Man, modern operating systems are so bloated. Who uses all of this stuff?
Score: 8 Votes (Like | Disagree)
SIGSEGV1 Avatar
SIGSEGV1
1 hour ago at 09:25 am

Gah! Work is going to drag on today. Can't wait to get home and watch the keynote after the fact.
watch at work ?
Score: 7 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments