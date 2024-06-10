tvOS 18 Compatible With Apple TV HD Released Nearly Nine Years Ago

Here is something that Apple TV HD owners probably didn't expect when they purchased the device all the way back in 2015: it continues to receive software updates.



Apple's developer website confirms that the tvOS 18 update unveiled today is compatible with all Apple TV HD and Apple TV 4K models.

tvOS 18 compatibility list:



Apple TV HD (2015)

Apple TV 4K (2017)

Apple TV 4K (2nd Generation) (2021)

Apple TV 4K (3rd Generation) (2022)

tvOS 18 introduces a new InSight feature, includes updates to Enhance Dialogue and subtitles, adds new screen savers, supports 21:9 video playback for playing movies and shows on projectors, and more, as outlined in our coverage of the update.

The first tvOS 18 developer beta is available for Apple Developer Program members starting today, and Apple said that a public beta will follow in July. The update should be widely released to all users with a compatible Apple TV in September.