tvOS Gaining 'InSight' to Identify Actors and Songs in Apple TV+ Shows, Plus 'Enhanced Dialogue' Feature and More

Apple today announced that tvOS 18 is gaining a feature called "InSight," which helps you find more information about all of the actors and songs in the current Apple TV+ show or movie you're watching. InSight will only be available on ‌Apple TV+‌ content.

Apple said that InSight is connected to your Apple Music account. This way, if you hear a song you like in an ‌Apple TV+‌ show, you can use InSight to find out what it is, and immediately add it to your ‌Apple Music‌ library.

Additionally, tvOS 18 is getting a smarter "Enhance Dialogue" feature for TV speakers and receivers, AirPods, and other Bluetooth devices. This feature uses machine learning to give greater vocal clarity to voices in shows and movies.

A few other new tvOS additions include:

  • Subtitles will automatically appear if you mute the volume or go back a few seconds
  • Adding support for the 21:9 format for projectors on Apple TV
  • Redesigned Apple Fitness+ experience
  • New Portraits category for screen savers
  • New TV+ shows and movies category for screen savers
  • New Snoopy screen saver

These new features will be coming to tvOS 18 later in 2024.

