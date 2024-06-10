iOS 18 Brings New Insights, Widgets, and Health Integration to Apple's Journal App
iOS 18 introduces a host of new features for the iPhone’s Journal app, including an all-new insights view, advanced search and sort functionalities, and integration with the Health app.
The all-new insights view offers a comprehensive overview of journaling activities. This includes tracking writing streaks, displaying a calendar with existing entries, and providing fun statistics that encourage users to write more frequently.
The updated Journal app now includes advanced search and sort functionalities. Users can easily locate specific entries and organize their journal for easier accessibility.
Time spent journaling can now be recorded as mindful minutes and users can log their state of mind directly within the Journal app.
Apple has introduced new widgets for the Journal app, available on both the Home Screen and Lock Screen. These widgets allow users to quickly start a new entry, view their current streaks, and receive writing prompts throughout the day.
The Journal app also gains automatic transcription for audio recordings, allowing users to capture their thoughts and ideas verbally, with the app converting spoken words into text entries.
The app now supports exporting of journal entries, allowing users to save entries offline or share them in printed form.
The Journal app made its debut on the iPhone in December 2023, but it remains unavailable in iPadOS 18 and macOS Sequoia.
Popular Stories
Apple's iPhone development roadmap runs several years into the future and the company is continually working with suppliers on several successive iPhone models concurrently, which is why we sometimes get rumored feature leaks so far ahead of launch. The iPhone 17 series is no different, and already we have some idea of what to expect from Apple's 2025 smartphone lineup. If you plan to skip...
iOS 18 is just days away, with Apple set to unveil the software update during its WWDC keynote on June 10. Many new features and changes are expected for the iPhone, with more details outlined in our rumor recap below. The first beta of iOS 18 should be made available to members of the Apple Developer Program immediately after the WWDC keynote, and a public beta will likely follow in July....
Apple will announce its new AI feature set for Apple devices at WWDC on June 10, and Bloomberg's Mark Gurman reports that it will be officially called "Apple Intelligence." The AI capabilities will be coming to iOS 18, iPadOS 18, and macOS 15. The features will be opt-in, meaning Apple won't make users adopt them if they don't want to. The processing requirements of AI will mean that...
iOS 18 will offer a new security feature that allows users to lock individual apps, according to multiple sources familiar with the matter. This feature will give users the option to lock built-in iPhone apps like Mail, Messages, Notes, Phone, Photos, Safari, Settings, and more, providing an extra layer of privacy and security. Unlocking an app would require Face ID authentication, and it is ...