watchOS 11 Drops Support for These Apple Watch Models

by

As was rumored, watchOS 11 drops support for the Apple Watch Series 4, Apple Watch Series 5, and first-generation Apple Watch SE, according to Apple's website.

apple watch series 4 flames
The update is compatible with all other models, including the Apple Watch Series 6 and beyond:

  • Apple Watch SE (2nd generation)

  • Apple Watch Series 6
  • Apple Watch Series 7
  • Apple Watch Series 8
  • Apple Watch Series 9
  • Apple Watch Ultra
  • Apple Watch Ultra 2

Even though the Series 5 has an S5 chip, it has the same processor as the S4 chip in the Series 4, so it is not too surprising that Apple dropped support for these models simultaneously. Key changes with the Series 5 compared to the Series 4 included an always-on display option, increased storage, and a compass.

watchOS 11 continues to work with a paired iPhone XS or newer. A developer beta is available starting today, and a public beta will follow in July.

The general public can expect watchOS 11 to be released in September.

Top Rated Comments

rotvaldi Avatar
rotvaldi
48 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
What a ******** to kill watches at 4 years… dude the SE 1st gen came out same as S6 like forreal
Score: 6 Votes (Like | Disagree)
roguedaemon Avatar
roguedaemon
48 minutes ago at 12:43 pm
sad that my only reason to upgrade is my series 4 is no longer supported...
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
andy89 Avatar
andy89
47 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
Lame dropping support for my Hermes S5.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Blackstick Avatar
Blackstick
48 minutes ago at 12:42 pm
One thing I've seen with the Apple Watch is that, more than any other device, if it's even a few generations old -- it's painfully slow to sync/unsync, upgrade, erase, etc.

I know they're miniature compared to phones and the constraints on the wrist are enormous because of size and cooling considerations alone, but they really gotta make that a lot less painful.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
rotvaldi Avatar
rotvaldi
31 minutes ago at 01:00 pm

Wasn’t the 1st gen SE the same chip as the Series 6? That part confuses me.
It does really I hope they reconsider it
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
UltimaKilo Avatar
UltimaKilo
46 minutes ago at 12:44 pm
A bit disappointing at the S5 since that's the real last big update for the Apple Watch, but hopefully that means that the next version will finally offer major new features like body temp, blood pressure monitoring and even slightly better battery life.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
