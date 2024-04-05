On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's recently rumored "personal robotics" projects, iOS 17.5, Apple Pencil rumors, and more.

Apple is reportedly looking into personal robotics, such as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes" and an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around." In the long term, Apple apparently wants to create machines that can "handle chores, like cleaning dishes in a sink," but the robotics projects are said to be in the very early stages of research, and it is unclear if any of them will ever be released.

We also talk through the Beats Solo 4 headphones and Apple's upcoming iOS 17.5 update, which introduces web distribution in the EU, a color-changing Apple Podcasts widget, hints about next-generation iPad battery monitoring features and an upcoming ‌Apple Pencil‌ model, and third-party item tracker alerts. The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

