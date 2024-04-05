The MacRumors Show: Apple's Next Big Thing – Robots?

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we discuss Apple's recently rumored "personal robotics" projects, iOS 17.5, Apple Pencil rumors, and more.

Apple is reportedly looking into personal robotics, such as a "mobile robot" that would "follow users around their homes" and an "advanced table-top home device that uses robotics to move a display around." In the long term, Apple apparently wants to create machines that can "handle chores, like cleaning dishes in a sink," but the robotics projects are said to be in the very early stages of research, and it is unclear if any of them will ever be released.

We also talk through the Beats Solo 4 headphones and Apple's upcoming iOS 17.5 update, which introduces web distribution in the EU, a color-changing Apple Podcasts widget, hints about next-generation iPad battery monitoring features and an upcoming ‌Apple Pencil‌ model, and third-party item tracker alerts. The MacRumors Show is now on its own YouTube channel, so make sure you're subscribed to keep up with new episodes and clips going forward:

If you haven't already listened to the previous episode of The MacRumors Show, catch up for our discussion about all of the rumors surrounding WWDC 2024 and iOS 18.

Subscribe to ‌The MacRumors Show‌ for new episodes every week, where we discuss some of the topical news breaking here on MacRumors, often joined by interesting guests such as Brian Tong, Quinn Nelson, Kevin Nether, Jared Nelson, Eli Hodapp, Luke Miani, Mike Bell, Sara Dietschy, iJustine, Jon Rettinger, Andru Edwards, Arnold Kim, Ben Sullins, Marcus Kane, Christopher Lawley, Frank McShan, David Lewis, Tyler Stalman, Jon Prosser, Sam Kohl, John Gruber, Federico Viticci, Thomas Frank, Jonathan Morrison, Ross Young, Ian Zelbo, and Rene Ritchie.

‌The MacRumors Show‌ is on X @MacRumorsShow

Tag: The MacRumors Show

