New Beats Solo 4 to Feature Improved Sound, USB-C

Apple is planning to release a new version of the Beats Solo 4 headphones, and hints of the refresh have been seen in both iOS updates and FCC filings in recent weeks. We've already seen the design and some of the features, with rumors pointing to support for Spatial Audio, but the headphones' full specs were today shared by 9to5Mac ahead of launch.



The Beats Solo 4 will feature longer battery life, USB-C, and better audio, with the full range of expected updates listed below.

Custom-built 40mm transducers with better clarity and range.

USB-C port for charging and high-resolution lossless audio.

3.5mm port will still be available for lossless audio.

50 hours of playback time, up 10 hours from the Beats Solo 3.

Fast Fuel charging for five hours of playback with a 10 minute charge.

Find My support for iOS devices.

One-touch pairing with Android devices.

UltraPlush ear cushions for improved comfort.

Bluetooth 5.3 support.

Beamforming mics with new voice algorithms for improved clarity.

Apple plans to sell the Beats Solo 4 for $200, which is the same price as the Beats Solo 3. There is no official word yet on when the headphones will be released, but rumors suggest they could come on May 2.