The MacRumors Show: Mark Gurman Talks iPhone 15 Event Final Expectations

Ahead of Apple's iPhone 15 "Wonderlust" event, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman joins us to talk through everything to expect on this week's episode of The MacRumors Show.

Mark is known for his accurate insider knowledge about Apple's plans and he is behind many of the major reports covered here on MacRumors. Earlier today, he published a detailed report outlining his expectations for Apple's "Wonderlust" event, revealing a range of new details about the devices Apple is expected to unveil.

For example, the iPhone 15 Pro and ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max will apparently feature battery life improvements, increased megapixels for their telephoto and ultra wide cameras, and an all-new U2 chip, while Mark shares some background on the shift to a titanium chassis.

On the other hand, the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will have a significantly faster processor, more accurate sensors such as a next-generation optical heart rate monitor, new color options, and manufacturing changes like additional recycled materials and 3D printing.

Mark also shares a few tidbits related to Apple's other product plans including an updated iPad Air in the works, new USB-C accessories, and more.

Overall, Apple's "Wonderlust" event is expected to see the unveiling the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌, second-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌, ‌iPhone 15‌, ‌iPhone 15‌ Plus, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌, ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max, new premium cases that are no longer made of leather, refreshed AirPods Pro with a USB-C MagSafe charging case, and potentially some other new USB-C accessories. The event is set to take place on Tuesday, September 12 at 10:00 a.m. Pacific Time.

