Gurman: Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 to Feature New Heart Rate Monitor, More Accurate Sensors, U2 Chip, and More

The Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will offer several previously unreported features, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.



In a detailed report outlining his full expectations for Apple's "Wonderlust" event, Gurman said that the ‌Apple Watch Series 9‌ and second-generation ‌Apple Watch Ultra‌ will offer various sensor and component upgrades, with a general "focus on speed, efficiency, and accuracy." These changes will include a new version of Apple's optical heart rate sensor.

The new Apple Watches will also feature an all-new "U2" ultra wideband chip, the first generational iteration of the component since the U1 chip's introduction in the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019. The new chip will improve location capabilities, allowing people and devices to be tracked more precisely in the Find My App. It is apparently set to come to all of the next versions of Apple's major products, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.

