Gurman: Apple Watch Series 9 and Ultra 2 to Feature New Heart Rate Monitor, More Accurate Sensors, U2 Chip, and More
The Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will offer several previously unreported features, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman claims.
In a detailed report outlining his full expectations for Apple's "Wonderlust" event, Gurman said that the Apple Watch Series 9 and second-generation Apple Watch Ultra will offer various sensor and component upgrades, with a general "focus on speed, efficiency, and accuracy." These changes will include a new version of Apple's optical heart rate sensor.
The new Apple Watches will also feature an all-new "U2" ultra wideband chip, the first generational iteration of the component since the U1 chip's introduction in the iPhone 11 Pro in 2019. The new chip will improve location capabilities, allowing people and devices to be tracked more precisely in the Find My App. It is apparently set to come to all of the next versions of Apple's major products, including the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro.
More to follow...
Popular Stories
Apple is expected to unveil four new iPhone 15 models at its event on Tuesday, September 12, and the devices will likely be available to pre-order starting Friday, September 15. All four models are rumored to be equipped with a USB-C port and the Dynamic Island, while many additional features are expected for the Pro models, including a titanium frame, customizable Action button, A17 Bionic chip, ...
Employees at Apple retail stores are planning for overnight updates following the September 12 "Wonderlust" event, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple retail workers will be getting stores ready for the launch of the iPhone 15 models and other devices. Gurman suggests that the overnight update could be because Apple is planning for near-immediate availability of new products after...
In a WWDC 2023 video released in June, Apple outlined several improvements coming to the Wallet app and Apple Pay with iOS 17. The software update is currently in beta and will be released to the public later this year for the iPhone XS and newer. A major redesign for the Wallet app that was rumored ahead of WWDC never materialized, with only modest changes made in iOS 17. Apple Pay order ...
Apple is developing a low-cost MacBook series to compete with Chromebook models in the education sector that could be launched as early as the second half of 2024, claims a new report out of Taiwan. Photo by Wes Hicks on Unsplash According to DigiTimes' industry sources, Apple will likely launch the new product line to differentiate it from the company's existing MacBook Air and Pro lines....
Apple is expected to unveil the iPhone 15 series at an event on Tuesday, September 12, and camera upgrades across the devices will be the "star of the show," according to a report today from Taiwanese research firm TrendForce. The upgrades are said to be a "pivotal factor" that "could tip the scales for potential buyers." As previously rumored, TrendForce said both the standard iPhone 15...
With every iPhone iteration, Apple adds new functionality to the camera system, and the iPhone 15 series is no exception. MacRumors has obtained detailed information about the camera systems of the iPhone 15 lineup, from the standard iPhone 15 with upgraded 48-megapixel camera to the iPhone 15 Pro Max with its new periscope telephoto lens. iPhone 15 and 15 Plus Main Camera: 48-megapixel...
Apple's new iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will be unveiled at the company's annual September event, which will be held this year on Tuesday, September 12. The question is, how much will they cost? iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus Like the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus models last year, the iPhone 15 will be a 6.1-inch device, while the larger iPhone 15 Plus will be a 6.7-inch device. We...
Apple will unveil its new iPhone 15 lineup in a range of new colors at a special event likely to be held on September 12. Here are all the colors we expect to see for the four models: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max. iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus In the last few years, iPhone lineups have launched with just five color options, with a sixth following in...
Top Rated Comments