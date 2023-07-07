The MacRumors Show: iPhone 15 Rumor Roundup
On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we catch up on the latest rumors about Apple's iPhone 15 lineup.
Apple's iPhone 15 lineup is expected to be announced in around two months. A growing pool of rumors about the devices present an increasingly clear picture of what to expect: The iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus are set to gain the Dynamic Island, the A16 Bionic chip, a USB-C port in place of Lightning, and support for 15W wireless charging with third-party chargers. The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are expected to offer even further upgrades with features like a new titanium frame, thinner bezels, the A17 Bionic chip, a new periscope telephoto camera with 6x optical zoom on the Pro Max, and a mute button in place of the existing switch. The Pro models could also see a price increase compared to their predecessors.
We also discuss the launch of Threads, Meta's new Twitter competitor, our current perspective on iPhone cases, and the state of foldables following the debut of the Google Pixel Fold. Listen to The MacRumors Show in Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Overcast, Pocket Casts, Castro, Google Podcasts, or your preferred podcasts app. You can also copy our RSS feed directly into your podcast player. Watch a video version of the show on the MacRumors YouTube channel.
