The MacRumors Show: iPhone 15 Rumor Roundup

Friday November 3, 2017 5:43 am PDT by Joe Rossignol

Apple has revealed that "face with tears of joy" is the most popular emoji among English speakers in the United States. The face topped Apple's list of the top 10 emoji, ahead of a red heart, loudly crying face, heart eyes face, face throwing a kiss, face with rolling eyes, skull, smiling face with smiling eyes, weary face, and thinking face. Apple's chart isn't labeled, much to the...