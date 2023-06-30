The MacRumors Show: What New Devices Should Apple Make?

On this week's episode of The MacRumors Show, we ponder some of the devices and apps we wish Apple would make.

We discuss our wish lists, including some plausible ideas like a foldable iPhone Apple TV soundbar, task manager and Notion-like productivity app, and even an Apple Books e-reader, as well as some outlandish devices like an Activity Rings fitness band and specific HomeKit appliances. Let us know what your dream Apple devices and apps are in the comments.

