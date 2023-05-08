Replica iPhone 15 Pro Max Offers Best Look Yet at Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

YouTuber Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max using a one-to-one replica created by third-party case makers with access to early Apple schematics, and by far the most obvious difference is the sheer thinness of the bezels around the display.



The video provides a side-by-side comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and its direct successor, and as Unbox Therapy notes, bezel thinness on the unreleased model looks "almost half" the size of those found on its predecessor, potentially offering the best screen-to-bezel ratio of any smartphone.

Both iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, resulting in an Apple Watch-like appearance, and rumors suggest the larger 6.7-inch model will have the most minimal of bezels.



According to leaker Ice Universe, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will "break the record" of 1.81mm bezels held by the Xiaomi 13, with Apple's upcoming model coming with a bezel width of just 1.55mm at the thinnest edge. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro’s bezel measurements are 2.17mm, while the Samsung Galaxy Ultra S23 bezels measure in at 1.95mm.



Unbox Therapy's replica includes the button configuration on the new Pro models as they were originally rumored, with a single unified volume button and an additional software-configurable button in lieu of the mute switch, suggesting the mockup was based on early schematics.

As rumors stand, the mute switch is still gone but the volume buttons are now believed to be separate on the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the rumored solid-state haptic volume buttons and new Taptic Engine have apparently been delayed until next year's models, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple's new iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in September as usual. For everything we know about what to expect in the new devices, click the links below.