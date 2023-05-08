Replica iPhone 15 Pro Max Offers Best Look Yet at Ultra-Thin Bezels Around Display

by

YouTuber Unbox Therapy has shared a hands-on look at the iPhone 15 Pro Max using a one-to-one replica created by third-party case makers with access to early Apple schematics, and by far the most obvious difference is the sheer thinness of the bezels around the display.

unbox therapy 15 pro max bezels
The video provides a side-by-side comparison between the iPhone 14 Pro Max and its direct successor, and as Unbox Therapy notes, bezel thinness on the unreleased model looks "almost half" the size of those found on its predecessor, potentially offering the best screen-to-bezel ratio of any smartphone.

Both iPhone 15 Pro models are expected to have thinner, curved bezels compared to the iPhone 14 Pro, resulting in an Apple Watch-like appearance, and rumors suggest the larger 6.7-inch model will have the most minimal of bezels.

unbox therapy 15 bezels
According to leaker Ice Universe, the iPhone 15 Pro Max will "break the record" of 1.81mm bezels held by the Xiaomi 13, with Apple's upcoming model coming with a bezel width of just 1.55mm at the thinnest edge. For comparison, the iPhone 14 Pro’s bezel measurements are 2.17mm, while the Samsung Galaxy Ultra S23 bezels measure in at 1.95mm.

unbox therapy 15 buttons
Unbox Therapy's replica includes the button configuration on the new Pro models as they were originally rumored, with a single unified volume button and an additional software-configurable button in lieu of the mute switch, suggesting the mockup was based on early schematics.

As rumors stand, the mute switch is still gone but the volume buttons are now believed to be separate on the iPhone 15 Pro models, while the rumored solid-state haptic volume buttons and new Taptic Engine have apparently been delayed until next year's models, according to Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman.

Apple's new iPhone 15 series is expected to be launched in September as usual. For everything we know about what to expect in the new devices, click the links below.

Related Roundups: iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro
Tag: Unbox Therapy
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

bobthebuilderissus Avatar
bobthebuilderissus
25 minutes ago at 11:51 am
ive been asking for the iphone to get smaller, not bigger ._.
why can't we just go back to four inch iphone se's?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JCCL Avatar
JCCL
23 minutes ago at 11:53 am
Wow.........looks, the same?
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
23 minutes ago at 11:53 am
iPhone 15 going to be a super flagship iPhone. Thin as paper. I'm seeing no bezels!
Score: 3 Votes (Like | Disagree)
k1121j Avatar
k1121j
23 minutes ago at 11:52 am
Nothing about this makes me excited and that Mute Button #rolleyes
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
jonblatho Avatar
jonblatho
21 minutes ago at 11:54 am
This is a game changer.

/s
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving ?️ Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving ?️
17 minutes ago at 11:59 am
Original iPhone 2G - 2007.

We have come really far. Look at those monstrous bezels!

Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Popular Stories

iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

iOS 17 Coming Soon for iPhones and Rumored to Include These 8 New Features

Wednesday May 3, 2023 7:54 am PDT by
Apple is expected to announce iOS 17 during its WWDC 2023 keynote on June 5, which is just over a month away. Ahead of time, rumors suggest the update will include at least eight new features and changes for iPhones, as outlined below. The first iOS 17 beta should be made available to members of Apple's Developer Program moments after the keynote, while a public beta will likely be available ...
Read Full Article159 comments
iOS 17 Icon Mock Feature Feature

One Month Until WWDC 2023: Here's What's Coming

Friday May 5, 2023 11:02 am PDT by
As of today, there's just a month to go until the keynote event for Apple's 2023 WWDC event, which is set to take place on Monday, June 5. WWDC 2023 is going to be exciting, because in addition to iOS 17 and the usual software updates, we're also expecting to see Apple's AR/VR headset. Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. We thought we'd do a quick rundown of everything ...
Read Full Article162 comments
apple card savings account

Tim Cook Touts 'Incredible' Response to Apple Card Savings Account on iPhone

Friday May 5, 2023 2:15 pm PDT by
Apple CEO Tim Cook this week said initial response to the new Apple Card Savings feature has been "incredible" following its launch last month. Speaking on Apple's quarterly earnings call, Cook said both the savings account and the new Apple Pay Later financing feature help customers to live a "healthier financial life," adding that he is "very excited about the first days of both of them." ...
Read Full Article173 comments
iPhone 15 Pro Multi Purpose button Mute Switch Feature Purple

Apple Supplier Seemingly Confirms iPhone 15 Pro Solid-State Buttons Cancellation

Thursday May 4, 2023 9:44 pm PDT by
In a shareholder letter today, Apple supplier Cirrus Logic seemingly confirmed that iPhone 15 Pro models will no longer feature solid-state buttons. "That said, among the HPMS opportunities we have discussed, a new product that we mentioned in previous shareholder letters as being scheduled for introduction this fall is no longer expected to come to market as planned," the letter states. "As ...
Read Full Article65 comments
USB C Over Lightning Feature

EU Warns Apple About Limiting Speeds of Uncertified USB-C Cables for iPhones

Thursday May 4, 2023 9:29 am PDT by
Last year, the EU passed legislation that will require the iPhone and many other devices with wired charging to be equipped with a USB-C port in order to be sold in the region. Apple has until December 28, 2024 to adhere to the law, but the switch from Lightning to USB-C is expected to happen with iPhone 15 models later this year. It was rumored in February that Apple may be planning to limit...
Read Full Article547 comments
top stories 6 may 2023

Top Stories: One Month to WWDC, iOS 17 Rumor Recap, New AirPods Firmware, and More

Saturday May 6, 2023 6:00 am PDT by
The calendar has flipped to May, which means WWDC is right around the corner. There continues to be lots to talk about as far as rumors and expectations on both the software and hardware sides, so buckle up! This week also saw a few somewhat unusual software updates from Apple, including the first-ever public Rapid Security Response updates, as well as an acknowledgment that recent firmware...
Read Full Article20 comments
MacBook Air Multiple Sizes Feature

15-Inch MacBook Air Stockpiled by Suppliers Ahead of Rumored WWDC Launch

Thursday May 4, 2023 8:00 am PDT by
Apple's supply chain has started stockpiling the rumored 15-inch MacBook Air, according to industry sources cited by DigiTimes. The report says the laptop is expected to be announced at Apple's annual developer conference WWDC, which begins June 5. Despite the upcoming 15-inch MacBook Air launch, the sources believe that overall MacBook shipments will likely face a single-digit decrease in...
Read Full Article190 comments