iPhone 15 Pro Max Predicted to Be More Expensive Than Previous Model

Apple's next-generation iPhone 15 Pro Max will likely be more expensive than the previous Pro Max model, according to Jeff Pu, a tech analyst at Hong Kong-based investment firm Haitong International Securities.



In his latest research note, Pu predicted Apple's larger of the two upcoming Pro models will see a price increase higher than the $1,099 staring price of the current iPhone 14 Pro Max. Pu has previously suggested price increases for the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ models, but this is the first time he has singled out the Pro Max as costing more.

Pu doesn't specify why, but apart from a larger batter and display, the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is widely expected to feature one major difference compared to the 6.1-inch ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ – a periscope lens. Both Pro models will include telephoto lens technology as part of their three-camera array, but the ‌iPhone 15 Pro‌ Max is likely to exclusively feature a periscope lens that will enable 5x to 6x optical zoom, a notable improvement over the 3x zoom on the ‌iPhone 14 Pro‌ models.

A periscope lens system generally uses a primary lens to capture a photo, with an angled mirror or prism reflecting the light 90 degrees toward a second lens that then sends it to the image sensor. The image sensor and secondary lens are positioned sideways inside the smartphone to extend focal length, and that takes up valuable surface area.

In his latest note, Pu also said he expects the iPhone 15 series to enter mass production in August, which would be in line with previous years when Apple's iPhone lineup has been announced in September. Pu believes Apple will mass produce around 84 million units for the second half of 2023, with the two Pro models likely to be the most popular devices in the lineup in the first few months of launch.

All four ‌iPhone 15‌ models are rumored to feature a USB-C port, the Dynamic Island, and a slightly more curved frame, while 12 additional features and changes are rumored for the Pro models.