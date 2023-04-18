iPhone 15 Pro Max Expected to Feature 5-6x Optical Zoom
While the iPhone currently maxes out at 3x optical zoom, rumors suggest that will change this year. The next-generation iPhone 15 Pro Max is widely expected to feature a so-called "periscope lens" that would allow for up to double the optical zoom.
In July 2022, Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo said a periscope lens would be exclusive to the high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max and enable 5-6x optical zoom. Periscope technology would be built into the Telephoto lens and allow for up to 6x zoom when shooting photos with the rear camera, without any blurriness or reduction in image quality.
With a periscope lens, light absorbed by the image sensor is bent or "folded," allowing for a greater distance between the camera elements within the compact design of a smartphone. This technology allows for increased optical zoom and is already used by some Android brands like Samsung, Google, and Huawei, with phones like the Pixel 7 Pro and Galaxy S23 Ultra offering between 5x and 10x optical zoom.
5-6x optical zoom would be a significant camera upgrade for the iPhone. Unfortunately, Kuo said the periscope lens would remain limited to the iPhone 16 Pro Max next year, meaning that the technology would only be available on the most expensive iPhone model for at least the next two and a half years or so.
Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 15 lineup in September. For more details, read our guide about iPhone periscope lens rumors.
Popular Stories
In June 2022, Apple previewed the next generation of CarPlay, promising deeper integration with vehicle functions like A/C and FM radio, support for multiple displays across the dashboard, personalization options, and more.
Apple says the first vehicles with support for the next-generation CarPlay experience will be announced in late 2023, with at least 14 automakers committed so far.
Comm...
watchOS 10 will be the Apple Watch's biggest software update since the initial version of the operating system was released in 2015, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman. Apple is expected to announce watchOS 10 alongside iOS 17, macOS 14, and other new software during its annual WWDC keynote on June 5.
In his newsletter today, Gurman said watchOS 10 will be a "major" update with "bigger...
Apple today announced that the long-awaited Apple Card Savings feature is available starting today with an initial APY of 4.15%. The savings account has no fees, no minimum deposits, and no minimum balance requirements.
Subscribe to the MacRumors YouTube channel for more videos. The feature allows Apple Card users to open a high-yield savings account from Goldman Sachs in the Wallet app on...
Apple is working on a larger 15-inch MacBook Air, an updated 13-inch MacBook Air, and an updated 13-inch MacBook Pro, and at least some of these new laptops will be announced at WWDC in June, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman.
In his newsletter today, Gurman said the new MacBooks coming at WWDC "probably won't" feature Apple's next-generation M3 chip, and will instead be powered by...
It's been a crazy few weeks of flip-flopping rumors, and while some of them will be resolved in a couple of months at WWDC, we may have to wait until September or beyond for the full picture to emerge on others.
This week saw back-and-forth reports about the iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max volume buttons and mute switch/button. as well as the fate of a fourth-generation iPhone SE, plus we got some ...
With less than two months to go until the Worldwide Developers Conference, rumors about Apple's next-generation version of iOS have been picking up. iOS 17 isn't expected to have a major headline feature like iOS 16's Lock Screen, but there are some notable refinements in the works.
In fact, Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, who often provides reliable details on Apple's plans, says that iOS 17 will...
Apple launched the sixth-generation iPad mini in September 2021, bringing the first major redesign to the device in its entire history – but when is the seventh-generation model expected to launch?
While Apple updated the iPad mini annually from 2012 to 2016, updates thereafter became more infrequent, with just one minor refresh in March 2019 before 2021's redesign. As a device that now...
Kroger this week began accepting Apple Pay and other contactless payment methods at select locations in Kentucky and Ohio, allowing customers to tap to pay with an iPhone or Apple Watch at checkout, according to customers on Reddit and Twitter.
It's unclear how many Kroger locations are now accepting Apple Pay, or if NFC-based payments will be expanded to all of the over 1,200 grocery stores ...