Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event

Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. We also got a look at the new Apple Watch Series 7 and were surprised with the new ninth-generation low-cost iPad and the iPad mini 6.

play

It took Apple an hour and twenty minutes to introduce the new devices during the "California Streaming" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in a seven-minute video for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of everything that's new.

All of our event coverage is also available below. Make sure to check out our articles so you don't miss any details about Apple's newest products.

iPhone 13 Lineup

Apple Watch Series 7

iPad mini 6

iPad 9

Software

Accessories

Apple Fitness+

Other Announcements

The ‌iPad mini 6‌ and the low-cost ‌iPad‌ can be pre-ordered starting today, while the ‌iPhone 13‌ models will be available for pre-order this Friday with launches of both to follow on September 24. The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ will be available later this fall.