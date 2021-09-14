Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event



Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max. We also got a look at the new Apple Watch Series 7 and were surprised with the new ninth-generation low-cost iPad and the iPad mini 6.

It took Apple an hour and twenty minutes to introduce the new devices during the "California Streaming" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in a seven-minute video for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of everything that's new.

All of our event coverage is also available below. Make sure to check out our articles so you don't miss any details about Apple's newest products.

The ‌iPad mini 6‌ and the low-cost ‌iPad‌ can be pre-ordered starting today, while the ‌iPhone 13‌ models will be available for pre-order this Friday with launches of both to follow on September 24. The ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ will be available later this fall.

Apple wasted 53 minutes of everyones time.
The 'Apple negativity' we see yearly is typical on discussion forums like this.

For those who were wanting to upgrade one of the previous Apple Watch models, probably isn't a target demographic for the Series 7. But for those who own an Apple Watch Series 3 or older, definitely would appreciate the upgrade.

My point is, It really depends on where you are with what you own that you would appreciate an upgrade to the iPhone or Apple Watch, but not every year has to appeal to everybody in terms of what Apple offers.

These Products will still be wildly popular, aside from a very vocal minority on Macrumors that says otherwise.
L a c k l u s t e r
Next up... Wait for the October event.
Sticking with 11 pro max and series 6 watch. I've had zero intrigue to upgrade recently. Looking forward to October event for Macs though.
The 'Apple negativity' we see yearly is typical on discussion forums like this.

For those who were wanting to upgrade one of the previous Apple Watch models, probably isn't a target demographic for the Series 7. But for those who own an Apple Watch Series 3 or older, definitely would appreciate the upgrade.

My point is, It really depends on where you are with what you own that you would appreciate an upgrade to the iPhone or Apple Watch, but not every year has to appeal to everybody in terms of what Apple offers.

These Products will still be wildly popular, aside from a very vocal minority on Macrumors that says otherwise.
I can't think that there is a bigger Apple fan than I am. I've been a customer since my very first Apple II in the late 70's and Apple stock comprises the majority of my investment portfolio. Even I have to say that this keynote was underwhelming and disappointing. The Apple Watch in particular seemed to be the slightest iteration forward. Maybe you're too young to remember the true excitement of a Steve Jobs keynote? I miss Apple announcements that surprise and delight... that really push these products categories forward. Never has Tim Cook seemed so gray.
