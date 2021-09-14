Everything Announced at Today's Apple Event
Apple today held its annual iPhone-centric event, introducing the iPhone 13 mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, and iPhone 13 Pro Max. We also got a look at the new Apple Watch Series 7 and were surprised with the new ninth-generation low-cost iPad and the iPad mini 6.
It took Apple an hour and twenty minutes to introduce the new devices during the "California Streaming" event, but we've recapped all of the announcements in a seven-minute video for our readers who want a no-frills but thorough overview of everything that's new.
All of our event coverage is also available below. Make sure to check out our articles so you don't miss any details about Apple's newest products.
iPhone 13 Lineup
- Apple Announces iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Mini With Smaller Notch, Repositioned Rear Cameras, and More
- Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max With ProMotion Displays and Up to 1TB Storage
- Goodbye 64GB: iPhone 13 Lineup Starts at $699 With 128GB of Storage
- All iPhone 13 Models Available to Pre-Order This Friday With September 24 Release Date
- iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro Discontinued, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 Mini, iPhone 11, and iPhone SE Still Available
- iPhone 13 Pro Available With Up to 1TB of Storage, Pricing Tops Out at Record $1,599
- All iPhone 13 Models Feature Significantly Improved Battery Life, Up to 2.5 Hours Longer for iPhone 13 Pro Max
- Cellular Carriers Begin Sharing Deals and Offers Coming to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro
- iPhone 13 Models Feature 20% Smaller Notch That's Just a Tiny Bit Taller
- iPhone 13 Models Are Heavier and Thicker Than iPhone 12 Models
- iPhone 13 Models Support Dual eSIMs
- AppleCare+ Now Covers Cracked Back Glass on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Models for Reduced $29 Fee
- All of the New iPhone 13 Camera Features: Macro, Cinematic Mode, Photographic Styles, Sensor Improvements and More
Apple Watch Series 7
- Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 7 Featuring Larger Screen Sizes From $399
- Apple Watch Series 7 Larger Display Allows for Full On-Screen Keyboard
- Apple Watch Series 7 Features Exclusive Watch Faces Including Modular Max, World Time, Continuum, and More
- Apple Watch Series 7 to Come in 41mm and 45mm Case Sizes, Will Be Compatible With Older Bands
iPad mini 6
- Apple Introduces Redesigned Sixth-Generation iPad Mini With Touch ID, USB-C Port, 5G, and More
- Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New iPad Mini 6
iPad 9
- Apple Announces New 9th-Gen iPad With A13 Chip, True Tone Display, and More
- Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New iPad 9
Software
- iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15 Will Be Released On September 20
- Apple Seeds iOS and iPadOS 15 Release Candidates to Developers
- Apple Seeds Release Candidate Version of watchOS 8 to Developers
- Apple Seeds tvOS 15 Release Candidate to Developers
Accessories
- Here Are All the New Bands and Cases Apple Just Released for Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, and iPad
- Apple Now Selling USB-C Magnetic Charger for Fast Charging Apple Watch Series 7 Models
- Apple Releases New MagSafe Wallet With Find My Support
Apple Fitness+
- Apple Announces New Fitness+ Features Including Pilates, Group Workouts, 4K Video, and More
- Apple Fitness+ Launching in 15 New Countries Later This Year
Other Announcements
- Refurbished Apple TV 4K With Redesigned Siri Remote Now Available, Pricing Starts at $149
- Apple's 'California Streaming' Event Now Available on YouTube and Events Website
The iPad mini 6 and the low-cost iPad can be pre-ordered starting today, while the iPhone 13 models will be available for pre-order this Friday with launches of both to follow on September 24. The Apple Watch Series 7 will be available later this fall.
