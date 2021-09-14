Apple Announces New Fitness+ Features Including Pilates, Group Workouts, 4K Video, and More

Apple has announced several new features coming to its Apple Fitness+ subscription service, including new workout types, group workouts, and more.



Apple is adding pilates workouts as a new workout type, as well as guided meditations. Not only that, Apple is bringing group workouts to the service that will function via SharePlay, allowing users to join in the same workout over iPhone, iPad, and Apple TV via AirPlay.

Apple is also adding seasonal themes to its workouts, beginning with workouts to people get ready for the snow season, based on skiing and snowboarding.

Apple Fitness+ videos are also getting a service-wide resolution upgrade, with 4+ as an streaming option. Apple is also bringing Fitness+ to 15 new countries, with workouts in English and subtitles.

