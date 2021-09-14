Apple Now Accepting Pre-Orders for New iPad Mini 6 and iPad 9

At today's "California Streaming" event, Apple introduced refreshed versions of the iPad mini and the low-cost iPad, which was something of a surprise as we were expecting new tablet announcements later in the year. Both the iPad mini 6 and the ‌iPad‌ 9 are available for pre-order starting today, with orders up and live following the conclusion of the event.



The ‌iPad‌ 9, which replaces the eighth-generation version, continues to be priced at $329. It features an A13 chip, up to 256GB of storage, and a new 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera that supports Center Stage for video calls.

Compared to prior versions, it includes sRGB support and a True Tone display, with no improvements to the rear camera. It continues to feature thick bezels and a Touch ID Home button.

The ‌iPad mini 6‌, priced starting at $499, features a much more significant redesign. The new ‌iPad mini‌ is basically a smaller version of the iPad Air with an 8.3-inch all-display design, slim bezels, and a ‌Touch ID‌ power button.

It too features a 12-megapixel Ultra Wide front-facing camera with Center Stage, and it can be purchased with up to 256GB of storage. It's equipped with Apple's latest and fastest A15 chip, which is also the chip used in the new iPhone 13 models.

The ‌iPad mini‌ comes in unique new colors that include pink, purple, space gray, and starlight, while the ‌iPad‌ 9 is available in space gray and silver.

Both the ‌iPad mini 6‌ and the ‌iPad‌ 9 models will be delivered to customers starting on September 24, which is also the launch date for the new iPhone models.