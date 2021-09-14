Apple Unveils Apple Watch Series 7 Featuring Larger Screen Sizes From $399

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 7 at its "California Streaming" event, featuring a new larger design, a new Retina display, thinner borders, better durability, faster charging, and more.



The Series 7 comes in 41mm and 45mm size options, up from 40 and 44mm of previous models, and features a new casing that has a softer-edged design.

The new Apple Watch is available in five aluminum colors including midnight, starlight, green, blue, and red. Stainless steel models are available in silver, graphite, and titanium is also available in multiple colors. ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ is also compatible with existing watch bands.

‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ prices start from $399 and will be available later this fall.

More to follow...