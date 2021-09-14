AppleCare+ Now Covers Cracked Back Glass on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 Models for Reduced $29 Fee

Apple today indicated that "back-glass only" damage on iPhone 12 and iPhone 13 models is now eligible for repair under AppleCare+ for a reduced fee of $29 in the United States, $39 in Canada, £25 in the UK, or the equivalent in other countries.



Prior to this change, cracked or damaged back glass on an iPhone 12 cost $99 to be repaired if the device was covered by an AppleCare+ plan.

In order to qualify for the $29 repair, the iPhone must be covered by AppleCare+ and have no additional damage beyond the damaged back glass that would prevent Apple from replacing the back glass, such as a bent or dented enclosure. However, if the iPhone has damage to both the screen and the back glass, but no additional damage, Apple or an Apple Authorized Service Provider can repair the device for a total of $58 in fees.

Back glass repairs at the reduced rate are not available on models older than the iPhone 12, according to Apple. More details are available on the iPhone Repair and Service website and in the newly updated AppleCare+ terms and conditions.