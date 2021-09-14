iPhone 13 Pro Available With Up to 1TB of Storage, Pricing Tops Out at Record $1,599

Apple today announced that the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max are available with up to 1TB of storage, which is the largest storage capacity ever offered in an iPhone. The storage option is not cheap, with the iPhone 13 Pro Max with 1TB of storage priced at $1,599 in the United States, making it the most expensive iPhone ever.



Four storage capacities are available for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max, including 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB.

Key features of the iPhone 13 Pro models include a ProMotion display with a variable refresh rate up to 120Hz, a smaller notch, a faster A15 Bionic chip, longer battery life, several camera improvements, expanded 5G connectivity, and more.

All four iPhone 13 models will be available to pre-order starting this Friday, September 17 at 5 a.m. Pacific Time, and all the devices will launch one week later on Friday, September 24. There's a new Sierra Blue color available for the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max in addition to the existing Silver, Gold, and Graphite finishes.