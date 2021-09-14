Apple Watch Series 7 Larger Display Allows for Full On-Screen Keyboard

Thanks to the larger display on the Apple Watch Series 7, users can now use a full keyboard right on their wrist. Users will be able to tap or slide across letters to type, in which case watchOS will use "machine learning to predict the word you’re typing."



The new ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌, which comes in larger 41mm and 45mm sizes, features larger displays compared to the Series 6 thanks to smaller bezels.

Alongside a full keyboard, Apple says it has redesigned the buttons and menus across watchOS to make it easier to tap on the larger displays. Due to reported production issues, the ‌Apple Watch Series 7‌ will be available later this fall, with no specific date currently given.