Here Are All the New Bands and Cases Apple Just Released for Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, and iPad

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, iPad, and iPad mini, all of which now have brand new corresponding accessories live on Apple.com. All of the accessories are available to order today.



Apple Watch

Starting with new Apple Watch bands, you'll find seven new Solo Loop colors: English Lavender, Chalk Pink, Marigold, Clover, Dark Cherry, Abyss Blue, and Starlight. These cost $49.00.



New Braided Solo Loop colors include: Maize, (PRODUCT)Red, Dark Cherry, English Lavender, and Abyss Blue. These cost $99.00.



Regular Sport Band options now include: Clover, Marigold, Dark Cherry, English Lavender, Abyss Blue, (PRODUCT)Red, Starlight, and Midnight. These cost $49.00.



Sport Loop options expand to include: Maize/White, Pink Pomelo/Tan, Abyss Blue/Moss Green, Dark Cherry/Forest Green, (PRODUCT)Red, and Tornado/Gray. These cost $49.00.



New Nike Sport Band colors are: Olive Gray/Cargo Khaki, Magic Ember/Crimson Bliss, and Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy. These cost $49.00.



There are also now Nike Sport Loop bands in three designs: Cargo Khaki, Summit White, and Black. These cost $49.00.



For the higher-end options, Leather Link now comes in: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia, and Midnight. These cost $99.00.



Modern Buckle now comes in: Wisteria, Chalk, and Midnight. These cost $149.00.

iPhone

You can expect the typical lineup of Silicone and Leather Cases for the new iPhones as well. Starting with the ‌iPhone 13‌, Silicone Cases come in: Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay, and (PRODUCT)Red. These cost $49.00.



There are slightly fewer Leather Case options for ‌iPhone 13‌: Dark Cherry, Golden Brown, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria. These cost $59.00.



For the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, you'll find Silicone Cases and Leather Cases in the exact same color options and at the same prices as the ‌iPhone 13‌.

Moving to the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, again you'll find the same color options for Silicone Cases and Leather Cases. Similarly, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max has the same colors in Silicone Cases and Leather Cases.

There are new Leather Wallets with MagSafe, including: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria. These cost $59.00.



You'll also find a Clear Case for every new ‌iPhone 13‌ model, all priced at $49.00.



iPad

The Smart Cover for the 9th generation iPad only comes in one new color: English Lavender.



The Smart Folio for iPad mini has one more option: English Lavender and Dark Cherry.



AirTag

Lastly, Apple refreshed the AirTag Leather Key Ring with some of the new colors seen on the ‌iPhone 13‌ line. These include: Wisteria, Golden Brown, and Midnight.



