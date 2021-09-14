Here Are All the New Bands and Cases Apple Just Released for Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, and iPad

by

Apple today announced the Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, iPad, and iPad mini, all of which now have brand new corresponding accessories live on Apple.com. All of the accessories are available to order today.

Apple Watch

Starting with new Apple Watch bands, you'll find seven new Solo Loop colors: English Lavender, Chalk Pink, Marigold, Clover, Dark Cherry, Abyss Blue, and Starlight. These cost $49.00.

solo loops fall 2021
New Braided Solo Loop colors include: Maize, (PRODUCT)Red, Dark Cherry, English Lavender, and Abyss Blue. These cost $99.00.

braided solo loops fall 2021
Regular Sport Band options now include: Clover, Marigold, Dark Cherry, English Lavender, Abyss Blue, (PRODUCT)Red, Starlight, and Midnight. These cost $49.00.

sport bands fall 2021
Sport Loop options expand to include: Maize/White, Pink Pomelo/Tan, Abyss Blue/Moss Green, Dark Cherry/Forest Green, (PRODUCT)Red, and Tornado/Gray. These cost $49.00.

sport loop fall 2021
New Nike Sport Band colors are: Olive Gray/Cargo Khaki, Magic Ember/Crimson Bliss, and Midnight Navy/Mystic Navy. These cost $49.00.

nike sport band fall 2021
There are also now Nike Sport Loop bands in three designs: Cargo Khaki, Summit White, and Black. These cost $49.00.

nike sport loop fall 2021
For the higher-end options, Leather Link now comes in: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia, and Midnight. These cost $99.00.

leather loops fall 2021
Modern Buckle now comes in: Wisteria, Chalk, and Midnight. These cost $149.00.

modern band fall 2021

iPhone

You can expect the typical lineup of Silicone and Leather Cases for the new iPhones as well. Starting with the ‌iPhone 13‌, Silicone Cases come in: Marigold, Clover, Chalk Pink, Abyss Blue, Pink Pomelo, Midnight, Blue Jay, and (PRODUCT)Red. These cost $49.00.

iphone 13 fall 2021 cases
There are slightly fewer Leather Case options for ‌iPhone 13‌: Dark Cherry, Golden Brown, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria. These cost $59.00.

iphone 13 leather cases fall 2021
For the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, you'll find Silicone Cases and Leather Cases in the exact same color options and at the same prices as the ‌iPhone 13‌.

Moving to the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, again you'll find the same color options for Silicone Cases and Leather Cases. Similarly, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max has the same colors in Silicone Cases and Leather Cases.

There are new Leather Wallets with MagSafe, including: Golden Brown, Dark Cherry, Sequoia Green, Midnight, and Wisteria. These cost $59.00.

leather wallet fall 2021
You'll also find a Clear Case for every new ‌iPhone 13‌ model, all priced at $49.00.

iPad

The Smart Cover for the 9th generation iPad only comes in one new color: English Lavender.

ipad covers fall 2021
The Smart Folio for iPad mini has one more option: English Lavender and Dark Cherry.

AirTag

Lastly, Apple refreshed the AirTag Leather Key Ring with some of the new colors seen on the ‌iPhone 13‌ line. These include: Wisteria, Golden Brown, and Midnight.

airtags leather fall 2021
We've got plenty more coverage of today's "California Streaming" event, including dedicated posts on the new Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPad, and iPad mini.

Top Rated Comments

chrono1081 Avatar
chrono1081
55 minutes ago at 12:50 pm
I know Apple is all for diversity and inclusion (and rightfully so) but should they really be letting blind people pick the colors? These are hideous.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
earthTOmitchel Avatar
earthTOmitchel
3 minutes ago at 01:43 pm

I know Apple is all for diversity and inclusion (and rightfully so) but should they really be letting blind people pick the colors? These are hideous.
The Dark Cherry/Forest Green Sport Loop is especially heinous.
Score: 1 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

