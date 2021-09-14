All of the New iPhone 13 Camera Features: Macro, Cinematic Mode, Photographic Styles, Sensor Improvements and More

by

With the launch of the iPhone 13 mini, ‌iPhone 13‌, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, Apple introduced several updated camera features, some of which are hardware based and some of which are software based.

iphone 13 pro max cameras
Notably, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max now have identical camera systems, a departure from the different cameras featured in the iPhone 12 Pro and the 12 Pro Max. As usual, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro models have the best camera systems, while the more affordable ‌iPhone 13‌ models have step-down cameras that lack some of the Pro capabilities.

iPhone 13 and 13 mini Camera Specs

The ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 mini feature a dual-lens camera system. The Wide lens features an f/1.6 aperture, while the Ultra Wide features an f/2.4 aperture. The updated Ultra Wide camera offers better low light performance, and the updated Wide camera lets in 47 percent more light.

There is no Telephoto lens in the ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 mini, so these models are limited to 2x optical zoom and digital zoom up to 5x.

Sensor-shift optical image stabilization, a feature once limited to the Pro models, is available across the ‌iPhone 13‌ lineup.

iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Camera Specs

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and Pro Max include a three-lens camera system with an f/2.8 Telephoto lens, an f/1.5 Wide lens, and an f/1.8 Ultra Wide lens.

The Wide and Ultra Wide lenses are upgraded compared to the lenses in the ‌iPhone 13‌ models and should result in notably better performance in low light conditions. The Wide lens features a wider aperture that lets in 2.2x more light and the largest sensor in an iPhone yet.

The Ultra Wide lens captures up to 92 percent more light, which should bring a drastic improvement in quality.

The 77mm Telephoto lens features 3x optical zoom in, up from 2.5x in the 12 Pro Max, and with the addition of the Ultra Wide lens, there is a 6x optical zoom range and support for 15x digital zoom.

There's also a LiDAR Scanner, which is not available on the ‌iPhone 13‌ and 13 mini.

New Camera Features for All iPhones

Apple introduced several new features that take advantage of the more advanced image signal processor included in the A15 chip.

  • Cinematic Mode - Uses rack focus to seamlessly shift the focus from one subject to another when capturing video. It holds focus on the subject while blurring the background, and can automatically change the focus when a new subject is about to enter the scene. Blur and focus can be adjusted after capturing video as well through the Photos app.
  • Smart HDR 4 - Recognizes up to four people in a scene and optimizes contrast, lighting, and even skin tones for each person so everyone looks their best.
  • Photographic Styles - Photographic Styles are smart, adjustable filters that can do things like boost or mute colors without affecting skin tone. Styles apply selectively to an image, unlike a filter that's applied to the entire image. Photographic Styles include Vibrant (boosts colors), Rich Contrast (darker shadows and deeper colors), Warm (accentuates golden undertones), or Cool (accentuates blue undertones). Tone and Warmth are customizable for each style, so you can get the exact look that you want.

Existing camera capabilities like Night Mode, Portrait Mode, Portrait Lighting, and Deep Fusion are also supported.

Pro Camera Features

There are several features that are limited to the Pro models and that won't be available on the ‌iPhone 13‌ and ‌iPhone 13‌ mini.

  • Macro Photography - The Ultra Wide camera on the Pro models can focus at 2cm, which makes it ideal for macro photos. You can take macro photos or macro videos, including slow motion and time-lapse.
  • Telephoto Night Mode - ‌Night Mode‌ is available for the Telephoto lens for the first time. ‌Night Mode‌ is available on all the Pro cameras.
  • Night Mode Portraits - ‌Night Mode‌ portraits require the LiDAR Scanner, which continues to be limited to Pro models.
  • Telephoto Cinematic Mode - Since the Pro models are the only models with a Telephoto lens, Telephoto Cinematic Mode is a pro feature. It works with the Wide, Telephoto, and TrueDepth cameras.
  • ProRes - ProRes, which is coming later this year, lets users record and edit in ProRes or Dolby Vision.
Related Roundup: iPhone 13
Related Forum: iPhone

Top Rated Comments

IsaacM Avatar
IsaacM
1 hour ago at 04:01 pm
Super happy about both Pro phones having the same camera.
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
JoshuaBru Avatar
JoshuaBru
57 minutes ago at 04:04 pm
I can’t wait for the Pixel 6 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro cameras to go head to head. Exciting times for smartphone photography
Score: 5 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
1 hour ago at 03:59 pm
This is a very compelling upgrade. The color blue is beautiful. Ready to get my hands on it. Apple, please take my money already.



Attachment Image
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
cloudphrenia Avatar
cloudphrenia
58 minutes ago at 04:03 pm
I like the 77mm, but I wonder how many iPhones until we get ProRes Raw?

I'm glad I don't rely on an iPhone for photography/videography work. It seems like you always need the latest model since Apple likes to rely on the "you need the latest ISP only available in our latest processor" excuse. It seems very wasteful.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
TheYayAreaLiving Avatar
TheYayAreaLiving
55 minutes ago at 04:06 pm

Seems like a very solid camera upgrade. I was surprised by the announcement of macro photography support.
No astrophotography. I was hoping it would be there.
Score: 4 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Macropanda Avatar
Macropanda
35 minutes ago at 04:25 pm

No astrophotography. I was hoping it would be there.
Wasn’t there a brief mention off night mode being able to take longer exposures with this model? Possibly up to 60seconds would be nice.
Score: 2 Votes (Like | Disagree)
Read All Comments

Top Stories

gradiente iphone white

Brazilian Electronics Company Revives Long-Running iPhone Trademark Dispute

Tuesday May 19, 2020 1:06 pm PDT by
Apple has been involved in a long-running iPhone trademark dispute in Brazil, which was revived today by IGB Electronica, a Brazilian consumer electronics company that originally registered the "iPhone" name in 2000. IGB Electronica fought a multi-year battle with Apple in an attempt to get exclusive rights to the "iPhone" trademark, but ultimately lost, and now the case has been brought to...
Read Full Article69 comments
iPhone 13 Dummy Thumbnail 2

Full iPhone 13 Feature Breakdown: Everything Rumors Say We Can Expect

Tuesday August 31, 2021 7:50 am PDT by
With the launch of Apple's iPhone 13 lineup believed to be just a few weeks away, we have compiled all of the coherent rumors from our coverage over the past year to build a full picture of the features and upgrades coming to the company's new smartphones. For clarity, only explicit improvements, upgrades, and new features compared to the iPhone 12 lineup are listed. It is worth noting that...
Read Full Article97 comments
calculatorapp

iOS 11 Bug: Typing 1+2+3 Quickly in the Calculator App Won't Get You 6

Tuesday October 24, 2017 2:03 pm PDT by
A bug in the built-in Calculator app in iOS 11 is getting some major attention this week, despite the fact that it's been around since iOS 11 was in beta testing. At issue is a calculator animation that causes some symbols to be ignored when calculations are entered in rapid succession. You can try it for yourself: Type 1+2+3 and then the equals sign into the Calculator app quickly. Due to...
Read Full Article344 comments
apple california streaming event

Apple Event Announced: 'California Streaming' on September 14 With iPhone 13, Apple Watch Series 7 Expected

Tuesday September 7, 2021 9:03 am PDT by
Apple today announced that it will be holding a special event on Tuesday, September 14 at 10:00 a.m. The event will take place at the Steve Jobs Theater on the Apple Park campus in Cupertino, California. As with WWDC and last year's fall events, this new event will be held digitally with no members of the media invited to attend in person. Apple will likely provide pre-taped segments for...
Read Full Article255 comments
philips hue gradient light strip

Philips Hue Line Gains New Gradient-Enabled Lights, Updated Filament Bulbs and More

Wednesday September 1, 2021 12:30 am PDT by
Philips Hue parent company Signify today announced several new Hue lighting options, the most exciting of which feature the gradient technology that was added to the Philips Hue Play Lightstrip last year. The new Philips Hue Play Gradient Light Tube is designed to sit above or below a TV, adding a blend of multiple lighting colors in a single lighting fixture. The Light Tube comes in either...
Read Full Article27 comments
iCloud General Feature

iCloud+'s New Custom Email Domain Feature Now Available in Beta

Wednesday August 25, 2021 7:48 am PDT by
Starting with iOS 15, iPadOS 15, and macOS Monterey, users with a paid iCloud+ storage plan can personalize their iCloud email address with a custom domain name, such as johnny@appleseed.com, and the feature is now available in beta. iCloud+ subscribers interested in setting up a custom email domain can visit the beta.icloud.com website, select "Account Settings" under their name, and select ...
Read Full Article871 comments
iphone 12 colors 2021

iPhone 12 Colors: Deciding on The Right Color

Thursday November 5, 2020 8:35 am PST by
The iPhone 12 and iPhone 12 Pro arrived last October in a range of color options, with entirely new hues available on both devices, as well as some popular classics. The 12 and 12 Pro have different color choices, so if you have your heart set on a particular shade, you might not be able to get your preferred model in that color. iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12...
Read Full Article
apple mixed reality headset mockup feature orange

Apple's Upcoming AR/VR Headset to Require Connection to iPhone

Thursday September 2, 2021 10:08 am PDT by
The first AR/VR headset that Apple has in development will need to be wirelessly tethered to an iPhone or another Apple device to unlock full functionality, reports The Information. It will be similar to the WiFi-only version of the Apple Watch, which requires an iPhone connection to work. The headset is meant to wirelessly communicate with another Apple device, which will handle most of the ...
Read Full Article141 comments
Top Stories 75 Thumbnail

Top Stories: Last-Minute iPhone 13 Rumors, Apple Announces App Store Changes, and More

Saturday September 4, 2021 6:00 am PDT by
The finish line is in sight! Apple's annual iPhone event is likely just a week or so away and all eyes will be on the company as it unveils the next version of its most popular product line. With any luck, we'll also see the next-generation Apple Watch and perhaps even some new AirPods. Other news this week saw Apple making some more changes to its App Store policies in response to a...
Read Full Article34 comments
original iphone

Phil Schiller Says iPhone Was 'Earth-Shattering' Ten Years Ago and Remains 'Unmatched' Today

Monday January 9, 2017 7:15 am PST by
To commemorate the tenth anniversary of the iPhone, Apple marketing chief Phil Schiller sat down with tech journalist Steven Levy for a wide-ranging interview about the smartphone's past, present, and future. The report first reflects upon the iPhone's lack of support for third-party apps in its first year. The argument inside Apple was split between whether the iPhone should be a closed...
Read Full Article424 comments