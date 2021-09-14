iPhone 13 Models Support Dual eSIMs

According to the technical specifications for the iPhone 13, ‌iPhone 13‌ mini, ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro, and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max, all of the devices include dual eSIM support, which is a feature that's new to the iPhone lineup this year.



Dual eSIM support means that the ‌iPhone 13‌ models can use two eSIMs simultaneously rather than just one eSIM and one nano-SIM.

Prior ‌iPhone‌ models like the iPhone 12 had dual-SIM support, but only worked with an eSIM and a physical nano-SIM. The ‌iPhone 13‌ models still support eSIM and nano-SIM, but also support two eSIMs for adopting carrier plans without a physical SIM card.

Apple's ‌iPhone 13‌ models will not ship with a physical SIM card this year and carriers will instead use eSIM capabilities for activation. Because eSIM activation is being used for devices connected to a carrier when ordering, a WiFi connection will be needed for setup. From Apple:



Carrier-connected iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models will arrive ready to activate with eSIM and can connect to your cellular voice and data service without a physical SIM card. You will need a Wi-Fi connection for setup. To activate eSIM on an unconnected iPhone, please contact the carrier of your choice when you're ready.

Connecting with a carrier later can be done by inserting a physical SIM or contacting a carrier for eSIM activation.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ models will be available for pre-order on Friday, September 17, and will officially launch on Friday, September 24.