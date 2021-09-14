Apple Unveils iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max With ProMotion Displays and Up to 1TB Storage

Apple today announced the iPhone 13 Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max at its "California Streaming" event, featuring brighter Super Retina XDR displays with ProMotion, improved rear cameras, a more powerful variant of the A15 Bionic chip, up to 1TB of storage, a new Sierra Blue color option, and more.



The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max come in the same 6.1 and 6.7-inch display sizes as the iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max. The new devices feature a 20 percent smaller notch for more display area, a brighter Super Retina XDR display, and ProMotion for refresh rates from 10Hz to 120Hz.

The stainless steel frame has a custom finish that is resistant to abrasion and corrosion. There is also a new Sierra Blue color option, along with Graphite, Gold, and Silver.

Both devices sport the A15 Bionic chip with a six-core CPU and a five-core GPU for a significant performance improvement. This variant of the A15 chip contains one extra GPU core than the ‌iPhone 13‌ mini and ‌iPhone 13‌'s A15 chip.

Due to the efficiency improvements of the A15 Bionic chip and larger batteries, the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro's battery life lasts 1.5 hours longer than the ‌iPhone 12 Pro‌ and the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max lasts 2.5 hours than ‌iPhone 12 Pro Max‌.



The rear array contains new Telephoto, 77mm Ultra Wide, and Wide lenses with larger sensors and apertures, and sensor-shift stabilization for reduced camera shake. The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro features a 6x optical zoom range thanks to a new 3x Telephoto camera. The Ultra Wide camera also now features autofocus and offers a new macrophotography mode that can take close-ups up to 2cm away from an object.

A new "Cinematic mode" is able to blur the background of video in real-time, track objects and people, and rack focus. Night Mode is also now available on all of the rear cameras.

Photographic Styles bring individual preferences to local photo edits in real-time. Styles work across scenes and subject types and users do not need to define it every time they shoot. The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max can shoot also video in ProRes up to 4K at 30fps for high color fidelity and efficient encoding.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max can connect to more 5G bands using custom antennas and radio components. Both devices also feature up to 1TB of storage, the most ever offered in an iPhone.

The ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro starts at $999, while the ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max starts at $1,099. ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro and ‌iPhone 13‌ Pro Max pre-orders open on Friday 17 September, with devices first arriving to customers on Friday, 24 September.