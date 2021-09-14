iPhone 13 Models Feature 20% Smaller Notch That's Just a Tiny Bit Taller

Apple's new iPhone 13 models that were released today feature an updated TrueDepth camera and a new design for the notch, which has been slimmed down.



Apple said on stage that the notch is now 20 percent less wide than the notch used in prior models, but comparisons between the iPhone 12 and ‌iPhone 13‌ confirm that the new notch design is just a tad bit taller.

In the overlay above, you can see the size difference in action. The notch is indeed a good bit smaller, and the tiny increase in height is barely noticeable.

The new notch design is in line with rumors that we heard during the beta testing period, which pointed to a design that was more compact and just a tiny bit taller.

Next year, Apple may do away with the notch entirely. Rumors suggest that at least some models will have no notch with a design that instead incorporates a hole-punch cutout for the front-facing camera, with Apple to adopt under-display Face ID.