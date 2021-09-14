Cellular Carriers Begin Sharing Deals and Offers Coming to iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro

With the imminent launch of brand new iPhone models, cellular carriers are already beginning to share various offers that should help save you money when buying the iPhone 13.

AT&T

Starting with AT&T, new and existing AT&T customers will have the opportunity to get a new iPhone 13 Pro or iPhone 13 mini at no cost, with an eligible trade in and on an unlimited cellular plan.

Under this deal, the iPhone 13 Pro costs $0, the iPhone 13 mini costs $0, the iPhone 13 Pro Max costs $99, and the iPhone 13 costs $99. You can also get $200 off the Apple Watch Series 7 when purchasing two at once.

The new iPhone 13 mini for $0 requires a qualifying trade in value of $95 or greater, which includes iPhone X, iPhone XR, iPhone XS, and various Android devices.

The new iPhone 13 Pro for $0 requires a qualifying trade in value of $180 or greater, which includes iPhone 11, iPhone 11 Pro, iPhone 11 Pro Max, iPhone 12, iPhone 12 mini, iPhone 12 Pro, and iPhone 12 Pro Max.



Verizon

At Verizon, current and new customers can get up to $800 off the iPhone 13 lineup with select trade in offers and on select unlimited plans. If you're switching to Verizon, you can get up to $500 to help cover the cost of switching, for a total of up to $1,300 off new models.

If you purchase an iPhone 13 on a Verizon device payment plan, you can get up to $250 off select iPads or $150 off select Apple Watches. Apple Music is also included in the Get More Unlimited Plan, while all other plans have six months of Apple Music at no cost.



T-Mobile/Sprint

Although T-Mobile hasn't officially shared details about its upcoming iPhone 13 offers, Mark Gurman tweeted about one deal coming to the carrier when iPhone 13 orders open. You'll be able to get up to $1,290 total credit when trading in an iPhone 12 Pro Max, which you can put towards a new iPhone 13 or iPhone 13 Pro model.

This T-Mobile deal is amazing. “Trade in iPhone 12 Pro Max: Get up to $1290 in total credit. That’s $790 in Apple trade-in credit, plus your qualifying bill credit.” — Mark Gurman (@markgurman) September 14, 2021

Apple Trade-In

With the launch of the iPhone 13, Apple has also made iPhone 12 family devices eligible for trade in on its Apple Trade In web page.

You can get up to $790 for iPhone 12 Pro Max, up to $640 for iPhone 12 Pro, up to $530 for iPhone 12, and up to $400 for iPhone 12 mini.

We've got plenty more coverage of today's "California Streaming" event, including dedicated posts on the new Apple Watch Series 7, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro, iPad, and iPad mini.